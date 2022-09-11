Read full article on original website
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: 3 Buckeyes named to preseason All-WCHA TeamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
Eleven Warriors
Fast-rising 2024 Four-star Ohio Defensive End Brian Robinson Says Getting an Offer from Ohio State Would Be "Surreal"
Four-star 2024 Ohio defensive end Brian Robinson had a handful of choices to choose from when reflecting on the highlight of his visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the home opener against Notre Dame. He could have picked the atmosphere itself, experiencing his hometown Buckeyes winning their season...
Kurelic: More from the huge Sept. 3 recruiting weekend; looking to add to 2023 class; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I covered the West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West - Cincinnati (Ohio) Oak Hills...
8 local teams crack top 10 in state football poll
A total of eight local high school football teams have cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio
Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
columbusmonthly.com
Wil Haygood Explores the Triumph of Curt Moody and the Tragic Fall of His Brother Toot
Sometimes he’d amble up to one of his brother’s buildings. Toot Moody would stand there, staring, full of pride. And if a stranger came into view, he’d introduce himself as Toot Moody, brother of Curt Moody, the famed architect whose building they both happened to be admiring. There’d be a sweet smile creasing across Toot’s face. But there were also all those other times, times when Toot would be zonked out, high on weed or that damnable crack cocaine, and he’d waltz right by his brother’s buildings, oblivious, roaming from the North Side to the Far East Side, homeless and on the move. There were times when the architect himself would spot his brother on the streets, and that would just rip him up inside: how all the help he had given, the money, love and concern, and how none of it could save Toot. Here was the Moody name etched on some of the most impressive modernist buildings across Columbus, across America even. The buildings went up—the Schottenstein Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.—and Toot kept falling. And falling.
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
Cooper Stadium redevelopment proposal headed to Columbus City Council
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Plans to redevelop Cooper Stadium are moving forward to Columbus City Council. Arshot, through the LLC Sparc Holding, wants to transform the former baseball stadium and the land around it into a mixed-use development, with apartments, outdoor event space and retail. The project was approved last week by the […]
WOUB
A prosecutor said Wagner family spent months planning the Rhoden family slaying
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor said a custody dispute between two families that ended with the massacre of eight people in Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them. The prosecutor said just months before the 2016 killings the family behind the plot decided to...
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute $20 million in rent assistance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another round of Emergency Rental Assistance Funding is on its way to renters in Columbus and Franklin County. According to the City of Columbus, an additional $20 million in federal aid is set to be distributed to those who are at risk of losing their housing as a result of financial […]
columbusnavigator.com
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget
Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
columbusunderground.com
Crew Fans Hosting Tim Ryan Fundraiser to Counter Team Owners’ Fundraiser for JD Vance
Many of the Columbus Crew’s most ardent supporters have taken to social media over the past two weeks to protest the team ownership’s participation in a fundraiser for Republican US Senate candidate JD Vance. Next week, those supporters will turn their words into action, holding a competing fundraiser for Vance’s Democrat rival Tim Ryan.
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Irish Pubs Around Columbus
Columbus and Ireland have a lot in common. Nearly 13% of Ohioans claim some Irish ancestry and sometimes, whether it’s the desire to feel connected to that ancient ancestry, or because you’re just craving a Guinness, we find ourselves heading out to the nearest Irish pub. Irish pubs...
Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
columbusnavigator.com
Here Are The Best Burritos In Columbus And Some Are As Big As Your Head
Sometimes, Taco Tuesday is more of a vibe than a set-in-stone kind of rule. And when you find yourself in the mood for something other than tacos (I know, I know, sacrilegious to even mention) then it’s time to move on to the next best thing: a burrito. While...
Columbus police provide update on beating outside Short North bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two suspects accused of severely beating a man — who is currently “fighting for his life” — outside a Short North bar earlier this month. At a press conference Tuesday, Detective Anthony Johnson and Commander Mark Denner asked the public’s help in locating […]
cwcolumbus.com
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
