ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Fires On All Cylinders, Winning Big Against Central Arkansas

By Adam Rapier
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frhES_0hr7F54O00

No. 22 Ole Miss dominates the Bears on Saturday night.

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels kept their foot on the gas all night with a dominating performance against the Central Arkansas Bears, winning 59-3.

Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart shared the field in this one, and both quarterbacks made some plays. Altmyer moved the offense into the opponent's territory for the majority of the first half until he exited the game with an apparent injury to his throwing arm. He finished with two passing touchdowns and one rushing. Dart would then enter the game for the final drive of the first half. He completed 66% of his passes and threw two touchdowns on the night.

The offense as a whole played much better than last week. The running back room shined again, and this time, it was freshman Quinshon Judkins that stole the show. Judkins couldn’t be stopped, running for 104 yards on ten carries. The young man out from Pike Road, Alabama, averaged a whopping ten yards per carry, moving the chains every time he ran the ball. And while his game speaks for himself, the offensive line dominated at the point of attack, creating running lanes all night.

The receivers also stepped up after a quiet performance last week. Senior Jonathan Mingo led the way with three catches for 103 yards. He was a human highlight reel in this one averaging 34 yards per catch. Junior Dayton Wade put up solid numbers hauling in three catches for 61 yards, and senior Malik Heath also grabbed three balls for 52 yards and a score. Sophomore transfer Michael Trigg rounded out the groups solid performances with five grabs, for 28 yards, and three scores tying a school record for most in a single game.

While the offense put on an electrifying performance, the defense completely shutdown the Bears, limiting them to only three points on the night. The Rebels defense sacked Bears quarterback Will McElvain one and half times and forced him into throwing an interception to junior safety Isheem Young. Linebacker Troy Brown, lineman Tywone Malone, and safety Otis Reese all tied for the team high in tackles with five. The special teams unit also showed up big, creating three turnovers of their own.

This was a very impressive outing for the entire Rebels squad, and they hit the road next week to play Georgia Tech on Sep. 17 at 2:30.

Superstar recruit Skielar Mann just committed to Ole Miss (; 0:52)

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Conway, AR
Football
Conway, AR
Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
Conway, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
Scorebook Live

Danville (Arkansas) cancels football season

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that Danville High School is canceling the rest of its football season.  The AAA indicated DHS administrators notified them that they don't have enough players to compete. The Little Johns will continue to compete at the junior ...
DANVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Brown
Oxford Eagle

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Ole Miss#American Football#College Football#The Ole Miss Rebels
Magnolia State Live

Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students

Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Escaped Ark. convict Samuel Hartman still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
Arkansas Advocate

ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter.  She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy