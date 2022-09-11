It may be the second to last day of New York Fashion Week but the shows are arguably only getting better. Vietnamese designer Peter Do showed his collection in the financial district of Manhattan on Tuesday, and while the collection was highly anticipated, the makeup at the designer’s S/S ‘23 show may have held the biggest wow factor. The glitter makeup placed neatly on each model’s eyebrows served as a statement contrast to the otherwise minimalist collection. It’s customary to see makeup looks with glitter on the eyelids, on the lips, and even in the under eye area (thanks to Euphoria), but glitter eyebrows is definitely a beauty novelty.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO