Behind Viral Videos

thezoereport.com

Peter Do’s S/S ‘23 Makeup Is Your Sign To Start Wearing Glitter On Your Eyebrows

It may be the second to last day of New York Fashion Week but the shows are arguably only getting better. Vietnamese designer Peter Do showed his collection in the financial district of Manhattan on Tuesday, and while the collection was highly anticipated, the makeup at the designer’s S/S ‘23 show may have held the biggest wow factor. The glitter makeup placed neatly on each model’s eyebrows served as a statement contrast to the otherwise minimalist collection. It’s customary to see makeup looks with glitter on the eyelids, on the lips, and even in the under eye area (thanks to Euphoria), but glitter eyebrows is definitely a beauty novelty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds’ NYFW Runway

Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim. Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

The Flyest Makeup and Hair Trends From New York Fashion Week SS23

New York Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2023 has finally ended. However, the wheel keeps turning as beauty enthusiasts are now comparing notes on makeup and hair trends from all of the shows this season and working towards recreation. Experimental beauty was at an all-time high during New York Fashion Week....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Hilary Duff Stepped Out Wearing TikTok’s Most Versatile Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Athleisure has been the talk of TikTok for a while now. From comfy, WFH lounge sets to athletic gear cute enough for both the office and the gym, TikTok has been on top of letting us know the latest trends. A piece of athleisure that has been blowing up recently is the tennis skirt. If you search #tenniskirt on TikTok you can see tons of outfits that look like they stepped right off the court and onto the runway.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon.  On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended the after party to Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day.  Jackson was honored...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More

While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

