Reactions: Bengals bounce back with Evan McPherson's team-record 59-yard field goal

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals responded to a rough start to the season - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick-6 of Joe Burrow - with kicker Evan McPherson's 59-yard field goal, the longest in team history.

"That young man is flat-out clutch," CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle said. "Evan McPherson has been nothing short of brilliant during his short time … here in Cincinnati."

Social media reactions to McPherson's kick, which broke his own team record - a 58-yarder in Denver last season - and cut the Steelers' first-quarter lead to 7-3 :

