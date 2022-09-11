Read full article on original website
Kendrick Bourne ‘disappointed in myself’ for landing in Patriots’ doghouse
Kendrick Bourne didn’t play much in Week 1 as his prolonged benching continues, but he did wind up making the Patriots’ biggest offensive play of the day. Bourne addressed his place in the offense after New England’s loss to Miami.
Boomer Esiason identifies biggest thing Patriots’ offense is missing
Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Boomer Esiason identified the biggest thing the struggling New England Patriots offense is missing: Star power at the skill positions.
Look: Erin Andrews Reveals What Tom Brady Smells Like
While on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was asked about Tom Brady eventually joining the network. Andrews doesn't currently have any advice to share for Brady. She did, however, say that he always smells fantastic. "I don't feel like Tom Brady needs advice on...
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
New report sheds more light on why the Patriots didn't bring back Bill O'Brien as OC
The New England Patriots didn’t bring back Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator because Bill Belichick wasn’t sure he would stick around, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
Matt Patricia's beef with Kendrick Bourne is hurting the Patriots, and it has to stop
Matt Patricia has already shown with Malcolm Butler that he has no qualms about benching a player he has a problem with, even if it hurts the team. He’s doing it again with Kendrick Bourne, and the results are predictably bad.
Julian Edelman didn't enjoy watching Pats offense in Miami
BOSTON -- The Patriots played on Sunday. The offense was ... not good.Though Mac Jones, Damien Harris and Jakobi Meyers had their moments, and though Ty Montgomery rolled his way into the end zone, the Patriots scored just seven points in their loss in Miami. And for one of the most prominent alums of the New England offense, it made for a tough day of TV watching.That alum was Julian Edelman, who kept his commentary brief on Sunday. In fact, he didn't even use words, instead opting for the facepalm emoji to describe his feelings while watching the Patriots' offense struggle so badly.The Patriots offense gained just 271 total yards on Sunday, going 4-for-9 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.The 36-year-old Edelman retired after the 2020 season, though he's said in recent weeks that he feels physically well enough to play football again. He's also said that he'd most likely only be interested in playing for the Patriots ... and after a rough summer and a tough start to the season, they may need him.
Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots
"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
NBC Sports
How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team
A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
Belichick benching Kendrick Bourne was coaching malpractice
Bill Belichick inexplicably benched Kendrick Bourne for the most of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins during Week 1 of the NFL season. It was coaching malpractice.
NFL scout offers unique praise for Bryce Young after road win vs Texas
Bryce Young did more than save the season for Alabama on Saturday — he made his case stronger to be the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. While Young already has an inside track, his cold-blooded game-winning drive against Texas proved he can get the job done with all the chips in the middle of the table. Afterwards, Jim Nagy — the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl — revealed some unique praise he’s hearing from an NFL scout regarding the Alabama quarterback.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
NBC Sports
Kay Adams preaches patience for Patriots after loss to Miami
Plenty of New England Patriots fans are in panic mode following the team's abysmal performance in the season opener. The struggling offense didn't provide much reason for optimism in the 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Of course, it's only Week 1. A bounce-back game next week on the road...
WATCH: Logan Loya Talks Kyle Philips, Returning Punts for UCLA
With Philips now suiting up for the Tennessee Titans, many have pegged Loya as one of his successors in Westwood.
NBC Sports
Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues
The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NBC Sports
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
