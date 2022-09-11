ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Erin Andrews Reveals What Tom Brady Smells Like

While on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was asked about Tom Brady eventually joining the network. Andrews doesn't currently have any advice to share for Brady. She did, however, say that he always smells fantastic. "I don't feel like Tom Brady needs advice on...
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
Julian Edelman didn't enjoy watching Pats offense in Miami

BOSTON -- The Patriots played on Sunday. The offense was ... not good.Though Mac Jones, Damien Harris and Jakobi Meyers had their moments, and though Ty Montgomery rolled his way into the end zone, the Patriots scored just seven points in their loss in Miami. And for one of the most prominent alums of the New England offense, it made for a tough day of TV watching.That alum was Julian Edelman, who kept his commentary brief on Sunday. In fact, he didn't even use words, instead opting for the facepalm emoji to describe his feelings while watching the Patriots' offense struggle so badly.The Patriots offense gained just 271 total yards on Sunday, going 4-for-9 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.The 36-year-old Edelman retired after the 2020 season, though he's said in recent weeks that he feels physically well enough to play football again. He's also said that he'd most likely only be interested in playing for the Patriots ... and after a rough summer and a tough start to the season, they may need him.
Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots

"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears

The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties

The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team

A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
NFL scout offers unique praise for Bryce Young after road win vs Texas

Bryce Young did more than save the season for Alabama on Saturday — he made his case stronger to be the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. While Young already has an inside track, his cold-blooded game-winning drive against Texas proved he can get the job done with all the chips in the middle of the table. Afterwards, Jim Nagy — the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl — revealed some unique praise he’s hearing from an NFL scout regarding the Alabama quarterback.
Kay Adams preaches patience for Patriots after loss to Miami

Plenty of New England Patriots fans are in panic mode following the team's abysmal performance in the season opener. The struggling offense didn't provide much reason for optimism in the 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Of course, it's only Week 1. A bounce-back game next week on the road...
Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference

Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
