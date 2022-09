KOAM Image

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1165 today hosted its Auto & Motorcycle Show.

Officials say the event is open to the public and a goodwill donation is encouraged for registers.

The event featured many different styles of motorcycles, cars and trucks of different eras.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.