Livingston County, MI

One dead after crash in Livingston County Saturday

By Patricia Alvord, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago
A Livingston County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening at the intersection of M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory.

An Iosco Township man driving a black Kia Soul driving "at a high rate of speed" on northbound M-36 rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat, according to Unadilla Township Police Department Chief David Russell.

Both vehicles left the roadway and the Silverado struck a power pole, toppling power lines.

The driver of the Kia, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, Russell said.

The truck was driven by a 32-year-old Flint man and a 32-year-old Howell woman and a 4-year-old were in the truck.

The woman was transported to Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor for serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The child was not believed to be injured but was transported to the hospital for evaluation, Russell said.

The crash remains under investigation. Agencies that responded to the crash included the Unadilla Township police and fire departments, the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, Pinckney Police Department, Livingston County Ambulance and Consumers Energy.

