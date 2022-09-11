ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Clemson football hangs on to No. 1 spot in ACC power rankings — but it's getting close

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

The Atlantic Coast Conference finished Week 2 with a 10-3 record, with only No. 17 Pittsburgh falling among the league's five teams ranked in the top 25.

Here are the USA TODAY Network's ACC power rankings after another exciting Saturday of college football:—

1. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC)

The Tigers' offense is still finding its way, but that defense looks to be one of the best in the country. Clemson rolled 35-12 over Furman.

Last week: No. 1

Up next: vs Louisiana Tech, Saturday, 8 p.m., ACCN

2. NC State (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

The Wolfpack faced a hapless Charleston Southern team and took care of business during a 55-3 win . Texas Tech offers a tougher challenge next week.

Last week: No. 2

Up next: vs Texas Tech, Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN 2

3. Miami (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

The Hurricanes trailed early but righted the ship in the second half for a 30-7 win over Southern Miss . Miami will travel to Texas A&M this week for a primetime matchup against an Aggies squad that was just embarrassed at home by Appalachian State .

Last week: No. 3

Up next: at Texas A&M, Saturday, 9 p.m., ESPN

4. Pitt (1-1, 0-0 ACC)

The No. 17 Panthers lost an overtime heartbreaker to No. 24 Tennessee a week after an emotional win in the Backyard Brawl.

Last week: No. 4

Up next: at Western Michigan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

5. Wake Forest (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Sam Hartman made his triumphant return as the Demon Deacon's dominated Vanderbilt . The return of Hartman put Wake Forest back in the ACC title hunt.

Last week: No. 6

Up next: vs. Liberty, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m., ACCN

6. Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

Florida State was off after its win over LSU . The Seminoles open ACC play on Friday against Louisville.

Last week: No. 7

Up next: at Louisville, Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

7. UNC (3-0, 0-0 ACC)

That win against Appalachian State is looking more impressive right about now, wouldn't you say? North Carolina drops back to seven, though, after struggling during a 35-28 victory against a winless Georgia State squad.

Last week: No. 6

Up next: Bye week

8. Syracuse (2-0, 1-0 ACC)

The Orange and its offense impressed again with a 48-14 win over UConn. Is Syracuse a sleeper in the Atlantic?

Last week: No. 8

Up next: vs. Purdue, Saturday, noon, ESPN2

9. Duke (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

The Blue Devils move to 2-0 in the Mike Elko era, taking down Northwestern on the road for a 31-23 win.

Last week: No. 13

Up next: vs. North Carolina A&T, Saturday, 6 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+

10. Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC)

The Cardinals bounced from their season-opening loss to Syracuse with a 20-14 win over UCF on Friday.

Last week: No. 10

Up next: vs. Florida State, Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

11. Georgia Tech (1-1, 0-1 ACC)

Georgia Tech didn't pull away from Western Carolina into the second half, not exactly a strong statement for the Yellow Jackets. Can they make a statement against a ranked Ole Miss team this week?

Last week: No. 11

Up next: vs. Ole Miss, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

12. Virginia Tech (1-1, 1-0 ACC)

Brent Pry got his first win at Virginia Tech as the Hokies opened ACC play with a 27-10 win over Boston College. Can they put the Old Dominion loss behind them now?

Last week: No. 14

Up next: vs. Boston College, Saturday, 8 p.m., ACCN

13. Virginia (1-1, 0-0 ACC)

The Cavaliers stunk it up during a 24-3 loss to Illinois . Not much more to say about that.

Last week: No. 9

Up next: at Illinois, Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPNU

14. Boston College (0-2, 0-0 ACC)

The Eagles didn't inspire much confidence during a 17-point loss to Virginia Tech . The offense looked pedestrian and the defense struggled against a subpar VT offense

Last week: No. 12

Up next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday, 8 p.m., ACCN

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Clemson football hangs on to No. 1 spot in ACC power rankings — but it's getting close

