Huge second quarter powers Utah to 73-7 win over SUU

The positive momentum gained last Thursday against St. Thomas evaporated quickly for Southern Utah on Saturday against #13 Utah.

The Utes let out their frustrations from last week’s loss to Florida on the Thunderbirds in a 73-7 win.

Southern Utah could only muster 85 yards of total offense, and only 23 yards in the second half.

Starting quarterback Justin Miller completed 11/21 passes for only 42 yards.

SUU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald had strong praise for the Utah defense.

“I played against Virginia Tech when they lost in the national title to Florida State,” Fitzgerald said. “I played against Michael Vick, so not the best football team I’ve ever seen… It’s the best defense I’ve seen in the last 20 years, top to bottom.”

The second quarter told the story on Saturday.

Southern Utah was able to hang tight with Utah through the first quarter.

Fitzgerald rolled the dice on the opening kick, attempting an onside kick to catch the Utes off guard.

The Thunderbirds recovered the kick, only to have an illegal touching wipe out a potential momentum builder.

Fitzgerald said his team had practiced the onside kick all week.

Tied at 7-7 after the first 15 minutes, the Utes’ power was put on full display.

Southern Utah’s defense allowed 5.8 yards per play in the first quarter and forced a fumble by Tavion Thomas.

SUU cashed in on the turnover on the first play on a 28-yard run by Grady Robison.

A Payton Payne sack also proved to be a defensive bright spot in the opening quarter.

“I was proud of our young men after 15 minutes,” Fitzgerald said. “We were playing hard on offense, playing hard on defense. I’m that much in the dumps about how fast we went over the side of the cliff. They have us out-talented ten to one at every position.”

Utah’s defense left the middle wide open for Robison, who took off and outraced the Utes to the goal line.

Robison was the only Thunderbird to cracked double figures in rushing yards.

In the second quarter, Utah picked up the tempo, and put SUU on their heels all quarter. Thomas ran for his second score of the game to put Utah up 14-7.

On SUU’s ensuing possession, a Justin Miller pass was batted at the line by Miki Suguturaga and intercepted by a diving Junior Tafuna.

Two plays later, Chris Curry scored from 12 yards out, officially opening the floodgates for the Utes.

Utah ran 23 plays in the second quarter and racked up 250 yards and 38 unanswered points to take a 45-7 lead into halftime.

Rising alone went 10/13 for 183 yards in the quarter.

Southern Utah managed just 29 yards on 17 plays.

“They wore on us a little bit there,” Fitzgerald said. “They wore on us and then our belief system gave in a little bit.”

Throughout the first half, Dalton Kincaid consistently found holes against the SUU defense.

Against Florida, tight end Brant Kuithe led the way for the Utes with nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

On Saturday, Dalton Kincaid picked up the slack. Kincaid matched Kuithe’s totals in the first half alone, tallying seven catches, 107 yards, and two touchdowns as part of a 38-point onslaught by Utah in the second quarter.

The full arsenal was on display for Kincaid. In the first quarter, Kincaid hurdled an SUU defender on his way to a 14-yard gain to set up a Tavion Thomas touchdown.

Later in the half, Kincaid made a juggling catch for 32 yards.

Three plays later, Cam Rising found Kuithe for a two-yard score.

A 37-yard strike from Rising to Kincaid capped off the next drive.

Rising found Kincaid on a six-yard touchdown to put a bow on the second quarter for the Utes.

Southern Utah travels to Western Illinois next Saturday.

