SDSU police chief to retire; interim replacement tapped from UC San Diego

There's been a change of leadership in San Diego State University Police Department , with the interim chief retiring and a new interim chief tapped to step in.

A message sent to the campus community Wednesday said that University police Chief Mike Hastings "will retire from his role to spend time with his family out of state."

In a message to the campus community Wednesday from Josh Mays, associate vice president of Safety and Community Empowerment, also said Gregory Murphy has been named as the interim chief of the department. Murphy had been serving as acting chief across town at UC San Diego.

Hastings is not leaving immediately, university spokesperson La Monica Everett-Haynes said in an email. Rather, she said, he will spend "a short duration" assisting the department in an advisory role and reporting to Mays.

"His retirement date will be based on project completion timelines," she said.

She said the transition between chiefs started Aug. 1, and the official change of command happened Sept. 4.

The change is happening as SDSU administration wrestles with criticism and questions about its handling of a reported off-campus gang rape said to have involved Aztec football players last fall. The alleged victim, who was 17 and in high school at the time, reported it to San Diego police. The girl's father also talked with campus police, thinking he was filing a report with them as well. The school deferred their administrative inquiry to San Diego police and their criminal investigation.

There was no immediate indication that the change in department leadership is linked to that controversy. Hastings said his decision to retire was to spend more time with his family, and the investigation did not contribute to his decision.

The old chief and the new chief each have a long history in law enforcement.

Hastings served in in the U.S. Air Force before joining San Diego Police Department, starting out as a volunteer reserve police officer in 1992, according to a cached webpage from the SDSU police department website.

Hastings joined the University Police Department in 2021 as a captain, overseeing daily operations until stepping into the top job as an interim chief last November, according to the cached page.

Murphy also first served in the U.S. Air Force before joining the Los Angeles Police Department, according to biographical information provided by SDSU.

Earlier this year, Murphy told a UC San Diego publication that the beating of Rodney King prompted him to go into law enforcement, starting with 10 years at LAPD. He went on to work in policing at several colleges in California, and also worked for the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, often referred to as POST.

Murphy, who previously worked for UC San Diego, returned to the La Jolla campus last year as assistant police chief and served as interim chief.

Murphy has a master’s degree in information technology and a bachelor’s degree in computer science, according to Mays, who also said Murphy's research includes studies on principled policing, police use of force and community policing.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .