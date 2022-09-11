Missed opportunities, falling behind early again doom McMurry vs. Millsaps

There's not much to say about McMurry's football loss Saturday - it was a Majors disappointment.

Playing before a nice crowd, even on a warm afternoon, on Military Appreciation Day, the War Hawks fell behind in the first minute of play for the second week and battled uphill all afternoon. A late Millsaps touchdown iced a 27-13 victory at Wilford Moore Stadium in what many believed was a winnable game for the home team.

War Hawks coach Jordan Neal thought so.

"It really was a travesty because we just couldn't get anything going on offense," he said after a long talk with his players after the game. "We simply made too many mistakes, and we gave them way too much hope. We couldn't string anything together to create a rhythm."

That hope was a blocked punt for a touchdown less than a minute into the game that gave a team coming off a loss and having made a 580-mile drive to Abilene from Jackson, Miss., a lead the Majors would not surrender.

McMurry produced 342 yards, but only 80 rushing after a net of 2 yards the week before. Several players made stellar plays - pass plays went for 48, 44, 30, 20 and 18 yards - but not enough individually - Reed Hughes' five catches totaled 44 yards - and not enough collectively to drive into the end zone more than once.

After going 0-10 in 2019, Neal's teams have gone 2-3 in the short pandemic era spring season and 2-7 last fall. McMurry now is 8-38 since a 4-5 campaign in 2016. There have been more winnable games but still not many wins.

The defense played well, holding Millsaps to 294 total yards. McMurry allowed 13 points defensively, until a nice catch by Temias Mason on 4th-and-short late in the game sealed Millsaps' first win.

"It's all the more frustrating when the defense plays the way it did," Neal said. "I thought they really gave us a winning effort and they gave us several opportunities with good field position."

The Majors had 118 rushing yards and 176 passing yards. Still, McMurry forced no turnovers and, by Neal's count, three interceptions that could've turned momentum his team's way fell to the turf.

Neal said the pieces to the puzzle are there but his team needs to find its identity, particularly an offense that has scored two touchdowns in two games.

"I believe we have more than enough talent to be able to produce at a higher level than what we've done so far," he said. "It's very frustrating, very disappointing because we put a lot into it. Those guys really have worked hard and they deserve to be able to get out there and execute at a higher level."

Millsaps led 14-10 after one quarter, and it looked like this could be a shootout. McMurry twice had answered Millsaps scoring.

McMurry got into the north end zone when quarterback Andrew McBride hit Reed Hughes from 13 yards out on a crossing pattern in the end zone.

But there were 16 total points scored the rest of the way. McMurry's only other points came on field goals of 18 and 24 yards, showing the War Hawks were in the red zone - five times to just four for Millsaps - but not able to get six points.

Millsaps had an 11-minute advantage in time of possession.

What turned into a low-scoring game was in McMurry's favor. The War Hawks never were out of it but even with it a 20-13 game in the fourth quarter, the team needed a spark that never came.

One almost did when a Millsaps pass was tipped and almost intercepted. Had it been a pick, it was a walk to the end zone and the game would be tied.

And though it didn't factor into the outcome, the officials mistakenly allowed Millsaps five downs when a flag for grounding was called.

More than the ball isn't bouncing in McMurry's favor right now.

That was especially true on the first series. McMurry was forced to punt from inside its 20 and the kick was blocked and returned 9 yards by Tondarrius Stallion for touchdown just 53 seconds into the game.

In Little Rock, Ark., the week before, Birmingham-Southern scored on a 75-yard on its first play to put McMurry in a 7-0 hole.

"We gave them hope," Neal said. "We took way too long to get the ball punted. To do that two weeks in a row, spot the other team seven points is really quit astonishing. The last two weeks we've been on the short end of the stick when it comes to unforced mistakes."

The War Hawks responded with a touchdown after the blocked punt, but Millsaps pushed its lead to 14-10 to end the quarter.

The McMurry defense settled in for the next three quarters, allowing just two field goals until the late touchdown.

Neal said junior defensive lineman Devin Nixon keyed the defense with xx tackles.

"He's one of those guys who plays with an extremely high motor," Neal said. "He's really the transmission" of the defense. He's the guy that makes it go."

Sophomore linebacker Herman Lee "did a lot of good things," and sophomore defensive back Timothy Leatherman had a solid game, though he couldn't pull in two interceptions.

"He's right there in position to make the play. But he had nice tackles and some nice hits and just involved,"

McMurry is back at Wilford Moore Stadium on Saturday to open American Southwest Conference play against East Texas Baptist. ETBU won 24-15 in Marshall last fall and 21-19 at home in 2019. The teams did not play in 2021 spring season.

NON CONFERENCE

Millsaps 27, McMurry 13

Millsaps14067−27

McMurry10003−3

FIRST QUARTER

Mil − Tondarrius Stallion 9 blocked punt return (Ethan Klapatch kick), 14:07

McM - Jared Mendoza 18 FG, 10:27

MIL - Moise Tezzo 36 pass from Brody Davis (Klapatch kick), 5:13

McM - Reed Hughes 13 pass from Andrew McBride (Mendoza kick), 4:16

THIRD QUARTER

MIL − Klapatch 17 FG 9:15

MIL - Klapatch 27 FG, 4:46

FOURTH QUARTER

McM − Jorge Mendoza 24 FG, 14:42

MIL - Temias Mason 23 pass from Davis (Klapatch kick), 2:38

TEAM STATISTICS

CategoriesMILMcM

First downs2016

Rushes-Yards40-11826-80

Passing176286

Comp-Att-Int19-35-017-49-1

Punts8-39.46-32.2

Fumbles-Lost0-00-0

Penalties-Yards11-1109-95

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Millsaps, Montreal Felix 11-35, Jordan Osborn 12-33, Brody Davis 2-23, Kylance Parish 7-19, Jaylan Stewart 2-9, Brennan Harrell 4-8, Melvindrick Johnson 2-minus 9. McMurry, Rajan Cunningham 16-58, Ke'Shaun Jnofinn 2-15, Drew Hagler 3-12, Andrew McBride 2-11, Dee Robinson 2-5, Jared Mendoza 1-minus 21.

PASSING: Millsaps, Davis 17-28-0-162, Johnson 2-7-0-14. McMurry, McBride 17-49-1-262

RECEIVING: Millsaps, Moise Tezzo 9-100, Temias Mason 2-34, Xavion Butler 3-28, Nic Hayes 2-7, Harrell 1-6, Flex 1-1, Osborn 1-0. McMurry, Kristopher Martin 3-75, Xavier Williams 1-48, Reed Hughes 5-44, Jermond Lovely 2-37, Zachary Wood 2-35, Malachi Lecadre-Gray 1-20, Nicholas Kuykendall 1-6, Hagler 2-0, Cunningham 1-minus 3.