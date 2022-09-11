ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

It's over: Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaycS_0hr7DR5T00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Nebraska has fired Scott Frost as head football coach, effective immediately.

Athletic director Trev Alberts announced he relieved Frost of coaching duties for the Cornhuskers program.

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately.

"Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

"After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position.

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season."

The decision to fire Frost comes one day after the Cornhuskers' shocking home loss to Georgia Southern.

During his tenure with Nebraska, Frost amassed a 16-31 record, including a 10-26 mark against Big Ten opposition.

A former quarterback at Nebraska on its most recent national championship team, Frost returned to his alma mater as head coach following two years at UCF, and one year removed from a perfect 13-0 season in 2017.

He was unable to replicate that success with the Huskers, going 5-22 in one-score games, including 0-2 in those games this season.

Nebraska lost a lead against Northwestern in the Week 0 season opener in Dublin, defeated North Dakota at home, and loss to Georgia Southern.

Frost's future came into question following the 2021 season, but Nebraska elected to give the coach one last try to make the football team successful.

He used that time to aggressively overhaul the offense, hiring former Pitt OC Mark Whipple and signing a highly-regarded class of transfer players, including quarterback Casey Thompson from Texas.

But it wasn't enough as the Cornhuskers failed to make any demonstrable improvement under Frost, or since joining the Big Ten.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
LINCOLN, NE
College Football HQ

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction

Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths.  Oklahoma is at the ...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
North Dakota State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

McKenzie Milton Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear

McKenzie Milton played quarterback at UCF for Scott Frost prior to the coach's departure for Nebraska. On Sunday, the Huskers fired the program's prodigal son, who returned home to lead the school's football team in 2018. This evening, Milton took to social media to react. "Wherever Scott Frost lands that...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Mark Whipple
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Coaching#American Football#Cornhuskers#Coach Frost#Georgia Southern#Ucf#Huskers#Northwestern
kmaland.com

Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
KSNB Local4

Lincoln Police find missing child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas

Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KETV.com

Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Man dies after crashing into concrete base of traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. — A man died at the hospital Sunday morning after crashing near 72nd and Pine streets. Omaha police were called to the area around 7 a.m. after reports of a driver crashing into a traffic signal. A witness told police the driver, 46-year-old Mario Louis ran a...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning

A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
LINCOLN, NE
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
815
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy