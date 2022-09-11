“My face still hurts”: Pokimane reveals undergoing an intense treatment while providing health update to her fans

If the pandemic is still playing an roulette with your stress levels, know that you’re most definitely not alone. Figuring out how to combat stress can be, well, stressful. Thankfully there are a number of relaxation techniques that are easily accessible to us and they only involve using your breath. A growing number of studies show that breathing techniques are effective against anxiety and insomnia, symptoms that are undoubtedly familiar during these uncertain times. Which is why it’s key that we focus on how to optimize the functioning of our bodies and mind through our breath. “To function optimally as human beings,...

YOGA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO