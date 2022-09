BRONX, New York -- Rapper Cardi B delivered a huge surprise to students and faculty in the Bronx by donating $100,000 to her alma mater. The rapper joined New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, at I.S. 232 to celebrate the start of the school year by surprising students and staff.

