BBC

FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Walton & Hersham v Chatham

The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC. This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:45 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app. Walton & Hersham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: England are blessed Rob Key chose Brendon McCullum over Gary Kirsten in his sliding doors moment... the Kiwi coach was the perfect man with Ben Stokes to change the mentality of the team

It was, said Jonathan Agnew on Test Match Special, a 'lightbulb moment'. He was talking about the time he first heard Brendon McCullum's name linked with the England Test coaching job and it perfectly described my reaction, too. Of course it made sense. The New Zealander was clearly the perfect...
SPORTS
SkySports

England squad: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier face crucial moment as Gareth Southgate closes on World Cup selection

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both pushing for England recalls, as Gareth Southgate prepares his final squad selection before the World Cup. It's a key decision for the England manager. If either is left out for the two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, it's hard to see them being included in Southgate's select group for Qatar in two months' time.
SPORTS
BBC

England 73-7 Wales: Red Roses win world record 25th consecutive Test

Tries: Rowland 3, Scarratt 2, Packer, Penalty, Kildunne, Cokayne, Botterman, Aldcroft; Cons: Scarratt 5, Rowland. England became the first team in history to win 25 Tests in a row as they finished their World Cup preparations with an 11-try win against Wales at Bristol's Ashton Gate. The Red Roses scored...
WORLD
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
POLITICS
BBC

Robert Page: Wales manager signs new contract before 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Wales manager Robert Page has signed a new four-year contract. Page's previous deal was set to expire after the 2022 World Cup. The 48-year-old has been in charge since November 2020, having first taken over temporarily from Ryan Giggs before getting the job permanently. "There is no bigger honour than...
WORLD
BBC

England v India: Renuka Singh Thakur removes Danni Wyatt on six runs

Watch as England's Danni Wyatt is caught behind by India's Smriti Mandhana off the bowling of Renuka Singh Thakur during their T20 match at The Incora County Ground in Derby. FOLLOW LIVE: England v India T20 - text, commentary & clips. Available to UK users only.
WORLD
BBC

Somerset advise ECB domestic playing schedule 'unacceptable'

Somerset have advised the English and Wales Cricket Board that the current domestic schedule is "unacceptable". The club's response to the playing programme comes after a board meeting to discuss the ECB's ongoing review into the men's game. A smaller top division in the County Championship and fewer days of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ben Stokes talks up England’s ‘scary’ potential after South Africa series win

Ben Stokes feels it is “scary” to contemplate England’s ceiling after a transformative summer as their talismanic Test captain revealed he already has his sights on the 2023 Ashes.England needed just 25 minutes on the final morning to wrap up a 2-1 series win over South Africa on Monday, claiming their sixth Test win in a home summer for the first time since 2004.Alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, Stokes has galvanised a side that won just once in 17 Tests prior to their appointments, doing so despite a number of fast bowlers being sidelined with injuries.Stokes namechecked Jofra Archer...
SPORTS
BBC

The quiet symbolism of the Queen's farewell to Scotland

King Charles has spoken about his mother's love of Scotland "in whose hills, and in the hearts of whose people, she found a refuge". Today she will leave that Scotland for the last time. In life, Queen Elizabeth came to embody that deep and abiding bond the King evoked on...
U.K.
SB Nation

BREAKING: Premier League Fixtures to Resume this Weekend

It’s official. The Premier League will resume matches at the weekend after pausing to commemorate the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. The EPL announced Monday that all scheduled matches will take place as scheduled with a few exceptions. The statement reads:. Premier League fixtures will resume...
PREMIER LEAGUE

