Ben Stokes feels it is “scary” to contemplate England’s ceiling after a transformative summer as their talismanic Test captain revealed he already has his sights on the 2023 Ashes.England needed just 25 minutes on the final morning to wrap up a 2-1 series win over South Africa on Monday, claiming their sixth Test win in a home summer for the first time since 2004.Alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, Stokes has galvanised a side that won just once in 17 Tests prior to their appointments, doing so despite a number of fast bowlers being sidelined with injuries.Stokes namechecked Jofra Archer...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO