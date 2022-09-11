THE MATCHUP The Bulldogs are back at home to play Upper Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. In the all-time series, the Bulldogs lead 6-1. The last time UMD played Upper Iowa was on the road for their first game of the 2021 season. UMD came out victorious with a major 41-14 win. The Bulldogs dominated the game on all sides of play. They put up 530 total offensive yards and kept the Peacocks at 304 yards. On defense they had six sacks for a loss of 22 yards, and two interceptions. Marcus Glodowski added five of the total tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup. Offensively, the Bulldogs racked up the points, and put up a hard battle for UIU. Of the six touchdowns, one came from wide receiver Armani Carmickle who completed a 61 yard pass to score.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO