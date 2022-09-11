Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Wrestling Legend Wants To Return To WWE
He’s available. There have been a lot of people to come through WWE’s doors over the years and some of them have made quite the impact. At the same time, there have been several people who are able to play a role that doesn’t showcase everything that they can do. Those people often work better behind the scenes and one such name is now interested in returning to WWE in a certain position.
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos
A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting. In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has developed a knack...
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
Hasbulla Magomedov – known as ‘Mini Khabib’ – signs five-year contract with UFC after talks with chief Dana White
HASBULLA MAGOMEDOV has signed a five-year contract with UFC, according to reports. The Russian social media sensation, 19, is known as the "mini Khabib" after UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while he is unlikely to follow in his compatriot's footsteps by fighting in the octagon, he is set to have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle
The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (09/12) - Edge Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano Vs. Chad Gable, New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on September 12, 2022, coming to you from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!. Edge seeks retribution against former ally Dominik Mysterio as the two face off in singles competition. Edge formed Judgment Day with Damian Priest during WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley joined the group shortly after, but the pair betrayed him after aligning themselves with new leader Finn Balor in June. Edge found back-up with The Mysterios, but Dominik shocked the world after he betrayed Edge and his father to officially join Judgment Day during Clash At The Castle. Will Edge be able to get his revenge tonight?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star
He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: You Weren’t Supposed To See Something At WWE Clash At The Castle
That would explain it. Last weekend, WWE presented Clash At The Castle, its first stadium event in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. The show took place in front of 60,000+ fans and was one of the biggest cards that WWE has presented in a very long time. That meant the show needed a major main event and that is what it had, but then things got weird. Now we know what went wrong.
wrestlingrumors.net
Jerry Lawler Reflects On His Death On Monday Night Raw Ten Years Ago
That’s as serious as you can get. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling, but there are also various health issues that would be classified as a bit more serious. This can include all kinds of things that you might not see, but some of them can be life threatening. Unfortunately that was the case one night on Monday Night Raw and now someone is talking about a special anniversary.
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s Future In WWE
He’s worth the wait. There have been a lot of surprising returns in WWE as of late, with wrestlers ranging from prospects to former World Champions coming back to television. It has made for some great moments and leaves fans wondering who might be coming through that curtain next. WWE is running out of big names to bring back, but now it seems that they might have plans for a big one.
Look: Former WWE Star Reveals Terrifying Health Scare
Former WWE star Eva Marie had a harrowing experience with nature recently. Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, shared on TikTok Saturday that she was hospitalized over Labor Day Weekend after being bitten by fire ants and suffering an allergic reaction. "When you have a massive allergic reaction...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Raw
After the controversial finish to the final of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament two weeks ago, WWE announced the two teams involved would have a rematch. During the tournament final where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss got involved and cost their Clash at the Castle opponents the tag titles, leaving Rodriguez and Aliyah as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'
Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
Comments / 0