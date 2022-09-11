Read full article on original website
14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year; toxicology report claims 1/4 are due to fentanyl overdoses
Records show 14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year and after receiving seven of their toxicology reports, a fourth are said to be dead because of a fentanyl overdose.
KFOR
Illinois inmate dies at OKC Federal Transfer Facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died Tuesday afternoon. According to the report, 54-year-old Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC Oklahoma City facility around 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. Responding staff immediately secured the area, began...
KOCO
EPD: 4 juvenile suspects taken into custody after Edmond pursuit; search for 2 others continues
EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities took four juveniles into custody and are searching for two other people after an early morning pursuit that started in Edmond. Around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, an Edmond police officer tried to stop a vehicle near 15th Street and Fretz Avenue. Police said the driver refused to stop, and the officers engaged in a pursuit.
Oklahoma woman accused of murdering granddaughter says death was ‘horrific accident’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old granddaughter says it was a “horrific accident.”. Prosecutors say Becky Vreeland killed Riley Nolan in June and left her body inside a trash bin for several days. Vreeland had temporary custody of her grandchildren while their parents served time in jail.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police provide update after attempted murder-suicide at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 an update after an attempted murder-suicide at a home. Originally, police said there were two people dead at the home, but on Tuesday, we learned there’s only one person dead and a young child had to run for help to get someone to call the police.
KOCO
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
SW OKC Child In Critical Condition Following Attempted Murder-Suicide
Oklahoma City police revealed new details Tuesday in an attempted murder and suicide at a home on the southwest side of the city. Police said a child under the age of 12 was sent to Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City Monday in critical condition. Investigators said the child was shot in the head, and her younger sister ran for help.
KOCO
Multi-agency search for 2-year-old Okfuskee boy ends in tragedy
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — It was a tragic ending in the search for a 2-year-old Okfuskee boy. Authorities found the body of Ares Muse after an exhaustive search. Over 20 agencies poured their hearts into finding the toddler. | MORE | Authorities find body of missing 2-year-old Okfuskee County...
23 years after a pregnant Oklahoma woman was fatally stabbed, her daughter’s death was ruled a homicide
In 1999, Danielle Scott was eight months pregnant when police say she was stabbed near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.
'That Family Is What We Are Doing It For': Oklahoma Trooper Details Effort To Find Missing Child
Nearly two dozen agencies came together to help find a missing boy in on Monday. The search did not end the way anyone wanted, but first responders want everyone to know, that they gave it their all in this case, as they do in other emergencies. Dozens of members of law enforcement searched near Cromwell for 2-year-old Ares Muse.
MWC Police: Suspect in custody after shooting at the 2800 block of Del Rey
Midwest City police responded to a shooting at the 2800 block of Del Rey Tuesday afternoon.
News On 6
Inmate Found Dead In Cell At Oklahoma County Jail, Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has reported that an inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning. At around 3:52 a.m., a detention officer that was performing site checks discovered John Basco, 48, unresponsive in his cell, according to OCDC. The detention officer called for medical and...
Relatives React After NW OKC Arby’s Employee Allegedly Shot, Killed By Co-Worker
Co-workers and a metro family are mourning the loss of 28-year-old D’Quan Brown following a deadly gun attack on Monday at Brown’s place of employment. Employees of the Arby’s fastfood restaurant on North MacArthur Boulevard near Memorial Road told News 9 Tuesday that the store was closed for the day.
KOCO
Oklahoma woman's 2019 death ruled homicide connected with mother's stabbing 20 years earlier
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman's 2019 death has been ruled a homicide and linked to birth complications connected to her mother's stabbing 20 years earlier, Oklahoma City police announced Tuesday. On Nov. 15, 1999, a pregnant woman was stabbed at a home in the 4700 block of Sunnyview Drive,...
KOCO
Police investigate after person shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Oklahoma City. At 6:40 Tuesday, police responded to a scene on South Central Avenue where a person had been shot. Officials told KOCO 5 that the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KOCO 5...
Police: 1 Dead After Shooting In NW Oklahoma City, Investigation Underway
One person has died after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in northwest Oklahoma City, police confirmed. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the 13400 block of N MacArthur Ave. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. Police...
ME rules 20-year-old’s death from effects of mother’s 1999 murder
Decades later, a woman who was birthed from her dying mother died from complications of the mother's murder, the Medical Examiner says. The post ME rules 20-year-old’s death from effects of mother’s 1999 murder appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
The Village Police Department find missing 3-year-old, looking for aunt
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department has found a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening and was believed to be with his aunt. Police, however, are still searching for the child's aunt, 42-year-old Alana Pedro, and want to speak with her. Before the child was found, he and Pedro were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Britton Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
KOCO
Driver in custody after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a person into custody after an overnight pursuit involving a pickup that had a dog in the pickup bed. Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that officers tried to pull over a suspect on the west side of the metro. The driver sped away, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers got involved.
