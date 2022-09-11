ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

KFOR

Illinois inmate dies at OKC Federal Transfer Facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died Tuesday afternoon. According to the report, 54-year-old Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC Oklahoma City facility around 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. Responding staff immediately secured the area, began...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multi-agency search for 2-year-old Okfuskee boy ends in tragedy

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — It was a tragic ending in the search for a 2-year-old Okfuskee boy. Authorities found the body of Ares Muse after an exhaustive search. Over 20 agencies poured their hearts into finding the toddler. | MORE | Authorities find body of missing 2-year-old Okfuskee County...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate after person shot in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Oklahoma City. At 6:40 Tuesday, police responded to a scene on South Central Avenue where a person had been shot. Officials told KOCO 5 that the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

The Village Police Department find missing 3-year-old, looking for aunt

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department has found a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening and was believed to be with his aunt. Police, however, are still searching for the child's aunt, 42-year-old Alana Pedro, and want to speak with her. Before the child was found, he and Pedro were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Britton Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
THE VILLAGE, OK
KOCO

Driver in custody after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a person into custody after an overnight pursuit involving a pickup that had a dog in the pickup bed. Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that officers tried to pull over a suspect on the west side of the metro. The driver sped away, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers got involved.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

