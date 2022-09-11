SEC Nation Heads to The Plains for Week 3 to Spotlight Penn State at Auburn

The SEC Network will show a lot of Auburn this weekend.

Auburn's gameday experience on campus will be even more exciting as the Tigers welcome Penn State to Jordan Hare Stadium.

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Regions , travels to The Plains to preview the Big Ten vs. SEC showdown between Penn State and Auburn. The show will originate from the Wellness Kitchen Green Space from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 17, on SEC Network.

Laura Rutledge hosts the show, her sixth season in the host’s chair and her seventh on the show overall, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live on Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m. CT, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.

The Wellness Kitchen Green Space will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville , with #FinebaumFriday live from 2-6 p.m. CT.

Auburn fell to Penn State 28-20 in Happy Valley last season. ESPN's College Gameday was at that game. This game is the second and final game of the home and home deal between the two schools.

