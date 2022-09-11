What we learned in Arkansas 44-30 win over South Carolina

Another solid performance for the Razorbacks, securing their first SEC win of the season.

Rocket Sanders was the show’s star with his standout performance, rushing for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. It was the breakout game everyone was looking for out of Sanders as he led the Hogs rushing attack.

He’s getting better, isn’t he?” Pittman said about his star running back.

“I think he’s becoming an all-around back a little bit more. I thought he got tired after that long run down the sideline that Warren Thompson got the holding call. But other than that, I thought he played really, really well. Two 100-yard days back-to-back is pretty good. He’s a better back than he was a year ago.”

The hogs still had some sloppiness left over from the season opener against Cincinnati but not enough to suffer a home loss.

Rocket Sanders found his groove

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the first quarter as South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Mohamed Kaba (32) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The sophomore running back is off to a great start, coming close to eclipsing his season total from a year with back-to-back 100-yard games to start the season. Sanders could see some postseason accolades at season end as the premiere back in this Hogs rushing attack.

Jalen Catalon will miss the rest of the season

Arkansas' Jalen Catalon (1) against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The Razorbacks will be without their all-American safety for the rest of the season. Simeon Blair replaces Catalon as team captain, while Georgia transfer Latavious Brini takes over most of the snaps. Losing a player of this caliber is not fun for anyone, especially the player.

Penalties are an issue

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman reacts toward an official after a play in the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks have committed 17 penalties in two games, with a game average of 92 yards. Against South Carolina, they committed ten penalties for over 100 yards. Sam Pittman acknowledges his role in cleaning up the undisciplined play, and this is something we will have to watch for the rest of the season.

