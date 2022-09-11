ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Tried Lady Gaga’s Newly Relaunched Le Monster Lip Crayons—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Ever since I heard the song “Just Dance” on the radio for the first time in 2008, I have been captivated by Lady Gaga. I’ve always admired how unapologetically authentic she is and the way she encourages others to follow in her lead. Aside from her impeccable singing and songwriting skills, I’m pretty sure almost everyone can agree that Lady Gaga is one-of-a-kind when it comes to her fashion and makeup looks. Ever since she launched her cosmetics brand, Haus Labs in 2019, Lady...
Blake Shelton reveals what Gwen Stefani thinks of him with a mullet

Blake Shelton recently sported a mullet wig for his latest music video, and he's revealing what Gwen Stefani thought of his hairdo. In an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that dropped on Sept. 12, Shelton opened up about married life with Stefani and talked about the music video for his new song, “No Body.”
Hear Little Big Town's Emotional Cover of Miranda Lambert's 'The House That Built Me' at ACM Honors

The ACM Honors air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Little Big Town brought their famous harmonies to the Academy of Country Music Honors with a send-up to a modern country legend. At the 2022 ACM Honors awards show on Aug. 24, the country vocal act took the stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to sing a cover of Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me" — and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the performance. During the song, Karen Fairchild took lead vocals on the song's first verse while...
