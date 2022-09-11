Read full article on original website
Related
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
Meghan Trainor Wrote a Rascal Flatts Country Song That Charted on the Billboard Hot 100
Meghan Trainor's rise to stardom began with her songwriting abilities, not her singing. The musician has written tunes for several big names.
I Tried Lady Gaga’s Newly Relaunched Le Monster Lip Crayons—Here Are My Honest Thoughts
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Ever since I heard the song “Just Dance” on the radio for the first time in 2008, I have been captivated by Lady Gaga. I’ve always admired how unapologetically authentic she is and the way she encourages others to follow in her lead. Aside from her impeccable singing and songwriting skills, I’m pretty sure almost everyone can agree that Lady Gaga is one-of-a-kind when it comes to her fashion and makeup looks. Ever since she launched her cosmetics brand, Haus Labs in 2019, Lady...
TODAY.com
Blake Shelton reveals what Gwen Stefani thinks of him with a mullet
Blake Shelton recently sported a mullet wig for his latest music video, and he's revealing what Gwen Stefani thought of his hairdo. In an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that dropped on Sept. 12, Shelton opened up about married life with Stefani and talked about the music video for his new song, “No Body.”
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Kelly Clarkson, Garth Brooks Duet a Billy Joel Hit on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Kelly Clarkson returned for the fourth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday. She welcomed a pretty big guest for the first show of the season. Garth Brooks joined her for the show. The two performed a duet of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” Check out video from the performance below.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals New Collab With Two of Music’s Most Powerful Female Vocalists
Kelsea Ballerini announced her fifth album Subject to Change back in July. Since then, she’s given small teasers as to what will be on the album. The singles “Heartfirst”, “The Little Things”, “What I Have”, and “Love Is a Cowboy” are good indications of what to expect. Additionally, Ballerini has teased some collabs from the record.
Blake Shelton Shows Jimmy Fallon His ‘No Body’ Line Dancing Moves [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) It all started with Shelton's latest stop on the talk show, hosted by his friend and frequent interviewer Jimmy Fallon. Shelton was in the middle of discussing his new single, "No Body," when Fallon brought up the song's '90s vibes — complete with a return of Shelton's '90s and early 2000s-era mullet hairstyle.
Hear Little Big Town's Emotional Cover of Miranda Lambert's 'The House That Built Me' at ACM Honors
The ACM Honors air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Little Big Town brought their famous harmonies to the Academy of Country Music Honors with a send-up to a modern country legend. At the 2022 ACM Honors awards show on Aug. 24, the country vocal act took the stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to sing a cover of Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me" — and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the performance. During the song, Karen Fairchild took lead vocals on the song's first verse while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toby Keith’s Latest Single Set To Hit Country Radio Amid Cancer Battle
A few months ago, Toby Keith rocked the country music community when he shared via an Instagram post that he’d been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Now, as his massive fanbase continues to pray for his recovery, the veteran country singer is preparing to release his latest single to country radio.
Comments / 3