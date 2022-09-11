Read full article on original website
BBC
FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Walton & Hersham v Chatham
The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC. This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:45 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app. Walton & Hersham...
Report: Chelsea Vs Liverpool Unlikely To Be Played
This Sunday's clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge is unlikely to take place as Queen Elizabeth's funeral nears.
Antonio Conte reveals Buckingham Palace visit to pay respects to the Queen
Antonio Conte has revealed that he went to Buckingham Palace after the death of Queen Elizabeth II to pay his respects. On Friday, the Tottenham manager should have been making the final preparations for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City but he admitted that the postponement of that game enabled him to prepare differently for the visit to Lisbon to face Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday, choosing a stronger side; it also enabled him to experience a “historic” moment that he said he will never forget.
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry's Wentworth win lays down early marker as Sergio Garcia hits new low
Beyond the jubilant Shane Lowry, the next happiest golfer after an extraordinary BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth must be Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were the top three at Wentworth in a thrilling first qualifying event for next year's match in Rome. They are undoubtedly among the leading names on Donald's wish-list in his quest to regain the trophy.
GOLF・
BBC
The quiet symbolism of the Queen's farewell to Scotland
King Charles has spoken about his mother's love of Scotland "in whose hills, and in the hearts of whose people, she found a refuge". Today she will leave that Scotland for the last time. In life, Queen Elizabeth came to embody that deep and abiding bond the King evoked on...
U.K.・
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool to move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool to move for...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Premier League Fixtures to Resume this Weekend
It’s official. The Premier League will resume matches at the weekend after pausing to commemorate the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. The EPL announced Monday that all scheduled matches will take place as scheduled with a few exceptions. The statement reads:. Premier League fixtures will resume...
theScore
Spurs concede 2 late goals in shock UCL defeat at Sporting
Lisbon, Sept 13, 2022 (AFP) - Sporting Lisbon condemned Tottenham to their first defeat this season as Paulinho's last-gasp goal inspired a shock 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday. Antonio Conte's side paid the price for some sloppy finishing and two pieces of dismal defending in stoppage time...
Plans to scrap England’s anti-obesity measures ‘a national scandal’
Abandoning policies to tackle obesity would be “dangerous for the public’s health” and lead to people eating even more unhealthy food, a senior doctor and leading campaigner has warned. “Assuming that the reports are correct, then I think that it’s a national scandal that they are going...
The Princess of Wales: Kate will ‘create her own path’ for the role
The new Duchess of Cornwall is expected to take on more royal patronages and engagements as wife of the heir apparent to the British throne
U.K.・
FOX Sports
Arsenal-Man City game postponed to fit in PSV match
Arsenal's postponed Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven has been rescheduled for next month after the Premier League agreed to push back the London club's midweek match against Manchester City. UEFA said the Arsenal-PSV game will be played on Oct. 20 after being postponed from Thursday because police did not...
UEFA・
All Erling Haaland Needs Is an Instant to Be a Difference-Maker
Dortmund was already keenly aware of what the Man City striker is capable of doing, and it wound up on the wrong end of a spectacular Champions League match-winner.
BBC
Ten Hag on Rashford injury, 'serious' Sheriff and pressure
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Europa League game against Sheriff on Thursday. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Marcus Rashford hasn't travelled because of a "muscle injury" sustained against Arsenal. Ten Hag didn't give a timescale on Rashford's return, but he did say "not too long".
Should Nottingham Forest have been more loyal to players after promotion?
In the summer before the inaugural Premier League season, in 1992, Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough only spent money on two new players. They paid £800,000 to bring Neil Webb back from Manchester United and gave Coventry City about half that for Robert Rosario, bringing their total spend to £1.2m. Thirty years on and Forest have broken the Premier League record for the number of signings in a window, bringing in 22 players for £146m this summer.
BBC
Matip 'ready to help the team'
Joel Matip is fully fit and ready to help address Liverpool's defensive issues as they aim to get their Champions League campaign back on track against Ajax. The centre-back has come on as a second-half substitute in their past two games after missing the previous four matches because of injury.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Gavi set for €1bn Barca clause to halt Liverpool, Bayern interest
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Gavi nears new contract...
MLS・
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Tributes paid at Southend funeral
Family and friends of Archie Battersbee, who died following a legal battle over his life support, have paid tribute to him at his funeral in Essex. The 12-year-old boy died in August after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, lost a series of legal hearings around his medical treatment.
BBC
Prince William to fashion role for modern Wales - Mark Drakeford
Prince William will try to carry out his new role in a way fitting for modern Wales, Mark Drakeford has said. The first minister said he had a "very warm" conversation with the prince after he and his wife Catherine were named Prince and Princess of Wales. Mr Drakeford said...
