BBC

FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Walton & Hersham v Chatham

The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC. This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:45 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app. Walton & Hersham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Antonio Conte reveals Buckingham Palace visit to pay respects to the Queen

Antonio Conte has revealed that he went to Buckingham Palace after the death of Queen Elizabeth II to pay his respects. On Friday, the Tottenham manager should have been making the final preparations for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City but he admitted that the postponement of that game enabled him to prepare differently for the visit to Lisbon to face Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday, choosing a stronger side; it also enabled him to experience a “historic” moment that he said he will never forget.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
POLITICS
BBC

Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry's Wentworth win lays down early marker as Sergio Garcia hits new low

Beyond the jubilant Shane Lowry, the next happiest golfer after an extraordinary BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth must be Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were the top three at Wentworth in a thrilling first qualifying event for next year's match in Rome. They are undoubtedly among the leading names on Donald's wish-list in his quest to regain the trophy.
GOLF
BBC

The quiet symbolism of the Queen's farewell to Scotland

King Charles has spoken about his mother's love of Scotland "in whose hills, and in the hearts of whose people, she found a refuge". Today she will leave that Scotland for the last time. In life, Queen Elizabeth came to embody that deep and abiding bond the King evoked on...
U.K.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool to move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool to move for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

BREAKING: Premier League Fixtures to Resume this Weekend

It’s official. The Premier League will resume matches at the weekend after pausing to commemorate the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. The EPL announced Monday that all scheduled matches will take place as scheduled with a few exceptions. The statement reads:. Premier League fixtures will resume...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#England
theScore

Spurs concede 2 late goals in shock UCL defeat at Sporting

Lisbon, Sept 13, 2022 (AFP) - Sporting Lisbon condemned Tottenham to their first defeat this season as Paulinho's last-gasp goal inspired a shock 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday. Antonio Conte's side paid the price for some sloppy finishing and two pieces of dismal defending in stoppage time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Arsenal-Man City game postponed to fit in PSV match

Arsenal's postponed Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven has been rescheduled for next month after the Premier League agreed to push back the London club's midweek match against Manchester City. UEFA said the Arsenal-PSV game will be played on Oct. 20 after being postponed from Thursday because police did not...
UEFA
BBC

T﻿en Hag on Rashford injury, 'serious' Sheriff and pressure

E﻿rik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Europa League game against Sheriff on Thursday. H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:. M﻿arcus Rashford hasn't travelled because of a "muscle injury" sustained against Arsenal. Ten Hag didn't give a timescale on Rashford's return, but he did say "not too long".
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Should Nottingham Forest have been more loyal to players after promotion?

In the summer before the inaugural Premier League season, in 1992, Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough only spent money on two new players. They paid £800,000 to bring Neil Webb back from Manchester United and gave Coventry City about half that for Robert Rosario, bringing their total spend to £1.2m. Thirty years on and Forest have broken the Premier League record for the number of signings in a window, bringing in 22 players for £146m this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

M﻿atip 'ready to help the team'

J﻿oel Matip is fully fit and ready to help address Liverpool's defensive issues as they aim to get their Champions League campaign back on track against Ajax. T﻿he centre-back has come on as a second-half substitute in their past two games after missing the previous four matches because of injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Tributes paid at Southend funeral

Family and friends of Archie Battersbee, who died following a legal battle over his life support, have paid tribute to him at his funeral in Essex. The 12-year-old boy died in August after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, lost a series of legal hearings around his medical treatment.
MUSIC

