Antonio Conte has revealed that he went to Buckingham Palace after the death of Queen Elizabeth II to pay his respects. On Friday, the Tottenham manager should have been making the final preparations for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City but he admitted that the postponement of that game enabled him to prepare differently for the visit to Lisbon to face Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday, choosing a stronger side; it also enabled him to experience a “historic” moment that he said he will never forget.

