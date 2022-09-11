ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Bobby Petrino anxious for return to Arkansas with Missouri State

Former Arkansas football coach Bobby Petrino knows Saturday's homecoming of sorts at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will bring emotions, but he's doing all he can to keep the focus on his Missouri State players this week. Petrino was fired at Arkansas ahead of the 2012 season for off-the-field issues months after leading the Razorbacks to 11 wins and a No. 5 finish in the final AP rankings.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas pitcher Zack Morris: "My story is not done here"

While the Arkansas lineup is set to feature many new faces, the Razorback pitching staff will be led by several key returners in 2023. One of the Hogs' primary weapons will be senior left-handed pitcher Zack Morris, who feels he has a lot more to accomplish at Arkansas and has high hopes for the upcoming spring.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Petrino
Person
Curtis Wilkerson
Person
Sam Pittman
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Here’s what to know about the updated COVID-19 booster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pharmacists say the new COVID-19 booster shots are going into the arms of Arkansans fast. The updated COVID-19 booster is bivalent, which means it protects you from more than one variant of the virus. The Pharmacy Director for Collier Drug Stores, Brenna Neumann, said previous COVID-19 vaccines are monovalent, but […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Coaches Poll#Ap Poll#American Football#College Football#Sec#The Associated Press Top#Hogs#Texas A M#The Missouri State Bears#Kickoff
KATV

Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
ALMA, AR
KHBS

Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
LOWELL, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
uatrav.com

Fayetteville police investigating deadly shooting on College Avenue

Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at 1641 N. College Ave, according to the FPD Facebook page. An officer who was near the location responded immediately after hearing gunshots, and he found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Edwin Swan, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville could remove permit requirement for short-term rental owners

Setting up a home as a short-term rental may soon get a little easier in Fayetteville. The Planning Commission on Monday voted 6-2 to recommend removing a rule that requires owners of short-term rentals to get a permit from the commission before they can begin operating. The City Council will have the final say in the coming weeks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy