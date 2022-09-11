Read full article on original website
Arkansas football: Sam Pittman welcomes top-10 ranking, cites recruiting
Sam Pittman welcomes heightened expectations for Arkansas football this season and his team earning a No. 10 national ranking after two weeks is something he is willing to take pride in moving forward. The Razorbacks are building momentum in Pittman's third year and currently hold the nation's 16th-best recruiting class for 2023.
POLLS: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State, score, predictions, top performers
After improving to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a Week 3 matchup. This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Razorbacks have won each of the seven matchups to this point.
Bobby Petrino anxious for return to Arkansas with Missouri State
Former Arkansas football coach Bobby Petrino knows Saturday's homecoming of sorts at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will bring emotions, but he's doing all he can to keep the focus on his Missouri State players this week. Petrino was fired at Arkansas ahead of the 2012 season for off-the-field issues months after leading the Razorbacks to 11 wins and a No. 5 finish in the final AP rankings.
Arkansas pitcher Zack Morris: "My story is not done here"
While the Arkansas lineup is set to feature many new faces, the Razorback pitching staff will be led by several key returners in 2023. One of the Hogs' primary weapons will be senior left-handed pitcher Zack Morris, who feels he has a lot more to accomplish at Arkansas and has high hopes for the upcoming spring.
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Updated scouting report on Arkansas 4-star running back commit Isaiah Augustave
Naples (Fla.) High School features a pair of star 2023 running backs in Arkansas pledge Isaiah Augustave and Iowa commit Kendrick Raphael. Today, we provide a closer look at Augustave with an updated 247Sports scouting report on the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder who averaged almost nine yards per carry as a junior in Fall 2021.
Fayetteville pool construction company sued by Arkansas attorney general
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Fayetteville man who owns a pool construction company is being sued by the state of Arkansas after allegedly accepting nearly $150,000 for projects, not completing them and threatening customers. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the lawsuit on Monday, Sept. 12, accusing David Tyler, the...
Wichita Eagle
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake
ARKANSAS, USA — A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell, of Berryville, reeled in a paddlefish from Beaver Lake. According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.
State files lawsuit against NWA man’s pool company for deceptive business practices
The State of Arkansas filed a lawsuit against a Northwest Arkansas pool construction company because of deceptive business practices, including never completing jobs after receiving payment.
Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
Here’s what to know about the updated COVID-19 booster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pharmacists say the new COVID-19 booster shots are going into the arms of Arkansans fast. The updated COVID-19 booster is bivalent, which means it protects you from more than one variant of the virus. The Pharmacy Director for Collier Drug Stores, Brenna Neumann, said previous COVID-19 vaccines are monovalent, but […]
KATV
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
KHBS
New US Marshals Museum CEO in Fort Smith, Arkansas, talks about plans moving ahead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Marshals Museum is moving ahead after its previous CEO was arrested in December. Ben Johnson, CEO and president of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Arkansas, sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Part 1 of the interview is above. Part 2 is below.
KHBS
Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
KHBS
Fayetteville murder suspect accused of another crime in Rudy, sheriff says
RUDY, Ark. — A sheriff believes a manaccused of murdering another man outside a McDonald's in Fayetteville also tried to rob a man at a gas station in Rudy. Keyvon Jarrett, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Edwin Swan, 28, outside the McDonald's on College Ave. on Sept. 6.
Man killed in Beaver Lake boating accident identified
One man was killed in a multi-boat accident at Beaver Lake on Friday, Sept. 9.
uatrav.com
Fayetteville police investigating deadly shooting on College Avenue
Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at 1641 N. College Ave, according to the FPD Facebook page. An officer who was near the location responded immediately after hearing gunshots, and he found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Edwin Swan, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville could remove permit requirement for short-term rental owners
Setting up a home as a short-term rental may soon get a little easier in Fayetteville. The Planning Commission on Monday voted 6-2 to recommend removing a rule that requires owners of short-term rentals to get a permit from the commission before they can begin operating. The City Council will have the final say in the coming weeks.
5newsonline.com
Protesters gather outside of Fayetteville Petland store
A group gathered outside a Fayetteville pet store Saturday protesting its sale of puppies. The protest comes as that store is in a legal battle with the city.
