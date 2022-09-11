ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 65

Don Ames
5d ago

Underground pipe line leaking? Or was it a major cook house for crack. Who knows.Pipe lines in this country are known for lack of maintenance.

Reply(3)
27
go figure
5d ago

did I catch that right.. the fire department was already there checking on hazards when the explosion occurred?

Reply(3)
14
Admiral Ackbar Was Right!
5d ago

Let's see if the community rallies around these people like they rallied around the Boulder fire victims. Will people care as much about apartment dwellers as they do people who own million dollar homes that are insured? Let's find out.

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Aurora, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
Little Apple Post

Trooper arrests 2 after 130mph chase on I-70

A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
skyhinews.com

Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge

Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
GRANBY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Accident#The Aurora Fire Rescue#Holland Residential#The Red Cross#Sentin
CBS Denver

9-year-old Coloradan hailed as a hero for actions saving mother

A child in Longmont has been given the life-saving award by the Longmont Fire Department thanks to her quick actions during an emergency. Bella Johnson, a 9-year-old in Longmont, was recognized by the City of Longmont and UCHealth for helping to save her mother's life. Brittiny Johnson, Bella's mother, was run over by her own vehicle after the battery died. Brittiny said she did not know how the car shifted out of park, however it rolled backward. The door of the car knocked her over and then the vehicle's tires rolled over her. "I saw my mom and immediately knew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Twitter
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Massive elk charges vehicle in Colorado

It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year. The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot

The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Search underway for missing teen in Aurora

Police in Aurora are searching for a missing teenager. Miracle is 19 years old nad was last seen at the Aurora Mall on Sept. 4. She was wearing a tan dress with flowers and a black wig with pink and blue streaks. Anyone who has seen Miracle is asked to contact law enforcement. 
AURORA, CO
NBC News

NBC News

465K+
Followers
55K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy