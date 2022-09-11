Read full article on original website
WNDU
Police investigating numerous shots-fired calls in Niles within past month
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - There were multiple reports of shots fired Tuesday morning on Ferry Street between 5th and 6th streets in Niles. Regarding Tuesday morning’s shooting, no damage was found in the area, and fortunately, there have been no reported injuries from this incident. Neighbors claim four instances of shots fired occurred over the last month. However, police only have official reports for three of them, two being fatal.
Times-Union Newspaper
Man Arrested After Altercation With Officer In Hospital
A Warsaw man was arrested Monday after an altercation with a hospital officer and trying to grab hold of the officer’s gun and taser in July. Mario C. Cortes, 19, of 94 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 2, Warsaw, is charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
abc57.com
Niles Police believe fatal shootings of Farries Maxwell, Raquon Glenn are related
NILES, Mich. - The Niles Police Department now believes the shooting deaths of Farries Maxwell on August 16 and Raquon Glenn on September 8 are related. Police are also investigating reports of shots fired in the same area on Tuesday. The shootings took place a block apart from each other.
95.3 MNC
Niles Police Dept. believes deadly shootings may be connected
The Niles Police Department believes the deadly shootings on Aug. 16 and Sept. 8 may be related. The shootings took place one black apart from each other. The first shooting took the life of Farries Maxwell. The second took the life of Raquon Glenn. Police are also now investigating reports...
hometownnewsnow.com
Trial in Fatal Shooting of Son
(La Porte, IN) - Opening arguments were presented this morning in the trial of a La Porte County man accused of fatally shooting his son. Jason Wetzel, 60, is charged with murder in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, Jeremiah Wetzel died in May 2020 after being shot...
WNDU
Police investigating shooting in Niles
Jury selection underway for man accused of hitting, killing Columbus teen at school bus stop. Police say Shiam Subramanian struck and killed 16-year-old Lily Streeval after ignoring a school bus stop sign and driving around the stopped bus. Updated: 9 minutes ago. Indiana State Police are passing out an extra...
wkvi.com
Kewanna Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Kewanna man was arrested Monday, September 12 after a search warrant was conducted at his residence. Two Pulaski County deputies assisted a Pulaski County probation officer in conducting a search warrant at the home in rural Kewanna in Fulton County. The officers arrived at the home when police say the suspect, 34-year-old Drew Allen, attempted to evade police on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
WNDU
Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March. A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.
abc57.com
Police: man who drove vehicle into St. Joseph River said he moved SUV in exchange for drugs
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of driving a vehicle into the St. Joseph River on September 5 said another man told him to move the SUV in exchange for drugs, according to the probable cause affidavit. Aeryk Brant, 23, was arrested on two counts of resisting law...
abc57.com
Man accused of attempting to rob Taco Bell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested after attempting to rob a Taco Bell after being asked to leave the restaurant, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to the Taco Bell in the 3200 block of Lincoln Way on Monday around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
95.3 MNC
Edwardsburg man faces charges after stabbing
A man is in jail and faces charges after an alleged stabbing in Edwardsburg. It happened on Saturday, September 10, just after 4 p.m., when police were called to Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park to investigate a stabbing. That’s when they found a 63-year-old Edwardsburg man with stab wounds.
WWMT
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
22 WSBT
Two arrested after leading South Bend Police on separate chases
South Bend Police arrested two people overnight after two separate pursuits within an hour of each other. The first pursuit happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday when an officer noticed a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction by the Cooper Bridge. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but...
WNDU
South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old George Six with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man, 31, arrested after woman, child were injured during domestic argument
A Goshen man faces several charged including domestic battery in the presence of a minor after a woman and a young girl were hurt during an argument. Police were called late Friday night to the 200 block of Winchester Trails on the report of a domestic situation. The 28-year-old woman...
abc57.com
South Bend Police searching for runaway juvenile
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Eric Castillo, who was reported as a runaway juvenile. Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. He is described as 5'6", 140 pounds, and with dark...
WWMTCw
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
wtvbam.com
Gowen arraigned on Branch County charges after police find stolen items in vehicle
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of four area men who were arrested in Princeton, Kentucky last December for their alleged parts in trying to loot from tornado-damaged homes and vehicles was arraigned on unrelated Branch County charges this past Wednesday in District Court. 25-year-old Sevon Gowen of Sturgis is...
Benton Harbor police: Man dead after shots fired
A man was shot and killed in Benton Harbor on Sunday, police say.
