WNDU

Police investigating numerous shots-fired calls in Niles within past month

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - There were multiple reports of shots fired Tuesday morning on Ferry Street between 5th and 6th streets in Niles. Regarding Tuesday morning’s shooting, no damage was found in the area, and fortunately, there have been no reported injuries from this incident. Neighbors claim four instances of shots fired occurred over the last month. However, police only have official reports for three of them, two being fatal.
NILES, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Man Arrested After Altercation With Officer In Hospital

A Warsaw man was arrested Monday after an altercation with a hospital officer and trying to grab hold of the officer’s gun and taser in July. Mario C. Cortes, 19, of 94 E. Levi Lee Road, lot 2, Warsaw, is charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Niles Police Dept. believes deadly shootings may be connected

The Niles Police Department believes the deadly shootings on Aug. 16 and Sept. 8 may be related. The shootings took place one black apart from each other. The first shooting took the life of Farries Maxwell. The second took the life of Raquon Glenn. Police are also now investigating reports...
NILES, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Trial in Fatal Shooting of Son

(La Porte, IN) - Opening arguments were presented this morning in the trial of a La Porte County man accused of fatally shooting his son. Jason Wetzel, 60, is charged with murder in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, Jeremiah Wetzel died in May 2020 after being shot...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Police investigating shooting in Niles

Jury selection underway for man accused of hitting, killing Columbus teen at school bus stop. Police say Shiam Subramanian struck and killed 16-year-old Lily Streeval after ignoring a school bus stop sign and driving around the stopped bus. Updated: 9 minutes ago. Indiana State Police are passing out an extra...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wkvi.com

Kewanna Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A Kewanna man was arrested Monday, September 12 after a search warrant was conducted at his residence. Two Pulaski County deputies assisted a Pulaski County probation officer in conducting a search warrant at the home in rural Kewanna in Fulton County. The officers arrived at the home when police say the suspect, 34-year-old Drew Allen, attempted to evade police on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
KEWANNA, IN
WNDU

Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March. A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of attempting to rob Taco Bell

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested after attempting to rob a Taco Bell after being asked to leave the restaurant, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to the Taco Bell in the 3200 block of Lincoln Way on Monday around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Edwardsburg man faces charges after stabbing

A man is in jail and faces charges after an alleged stabbing in Edwardsburg. It happened on Saturday, September 10, just after 4 p.m., when police were called to Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park to investigate a stabbing. That’s when they found a 63-year-old Edwardsburg man with stab wounds.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
22 WSBT

Two arrested after leading South Bend Police on separate chases

South Bend Police arrested two people overnight after two separate pursuits within an hour of each other. The first pursuit happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday when an officer noticed a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction by the Cooper Bridge. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old George Six with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Police searching for runaway juvenile

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Eric Castillo, who was reported as a runaway juvenile. Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. He is described as 5'6", 140 pounds, and with dark...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

