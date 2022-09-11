Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Free Princeton Tuition For Most Families Earning Under $100,000 Per YearCadrene HeslopPrinceton, NJ
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
Rural Phillipsburg, NJ, imposes strict teen curfew
Rowdy and violent incidents involving teenagers has prompted a zero tolerance curfew in Phillipsburg. The Phillipsburg Police Department posted details of the new curfew to Facebook this week. Children under the age of 18 are not allowed out between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The new ordinance specifies "public streets,...
Cherry Hill, NJ police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run
CHERRY HILL — Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run. Cherry Hill officers responded to the area of Route 70 and East Gate Drive just before 9:45 p.m. Monday and found a deceased male lying in the roadway. According to police, he was...
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash
An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman
ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
Ramp from Route 29 to Route 1 to close for night work in Trenton, NJ
A key exit ramp will be closed for three nights starting Tuesday night. The ramp from Route 29 south to Route 1 south is scheduled to close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 4 a.m. for the installation of new light poles on the parapet wall, according to the NJ Department of Transportation.
Jersey City, NJ teens charged as adults with murder of 16-year-old
JERSEY CITY — Two young men have now been charged as adults stemming from the shooting death of a 16-year-old on a city street last winter. On Friday, charges were waived up to the Law Division of the Superior Court for 18-year-old Juan Crawford and 17-year-old Leo Barker, both of Jersey City.
NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash
PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
Who killed these 3 men? Monmouth County, NJ authorities want public’s help
Authorities in Monmouth County are seeking the public's help to identify who's responsible for recent homicides that took the lives of three local men. All of the victims died of gunshot wounds, but authorities do not believe the shootings are related. "One of them had just spent time with his...
Carjackers tried stealing Land Rover from NJ Gov Murphy’s neighbor, reports say
MIDDLETOWN — Police are increasing their patrols around Governor Phil Murphy's private mansion after his next-door neighbor was targeted by carjackers, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey first reported on the attempted car theft that took place in broad daylight. Details of attempted carjacking on Murphy's street. Two...
NJ county official silent after 2 dogs die in his care (Opinion)
Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer joined me on the show to discuss a bizarre and tragic story of the deaths of a K9 and a personal pet. According to officials, the two dogs were left in the back of Gloucester County Fire Marshall Shawn Layton's car on a hot day. Layton has not been charged with a crime.
NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale
The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
You will be able to buy David Bradley chocolates at a mall in NJ
I LOVE David Bradley Chocolatier. I was just there to get a thank you gift for a neighbor and new home gift for another friend and, of course, a treat for myself. If you have an occasion coming up, they have the perfect gift for it. David Bradley Chocolatier, headquartered...
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
Paterson, NJ police chief fired for crime surge — accuses mayor of retaliation
PATERSON — Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora is out of a job and says in a lawsuit that Mayor Andre Sayegh created a hostile workplace intended to force the chief to resign and set him up to fail. The Paterson mayor announced Baycora's termination on Tuesday, adding the chief had...
Disgraced Paterson, NJ ex-cop sentenced in ‘gangsters in blue’ case
PATERSON — Convicted in May of conspiracy to deprive victims of their civil rights and falsifying police reports, a former city police sergeant will spend nearly the next three years in prison after being sentenced Monday. The 33-month sentence handed down to Michael Cheff, 51, of Oakland, far from...
The kids of the Essex & Union County Marching Band need your help
One of the benefits of my traveling around the state every week speaking about common sense solutions is I meet interesting, thoughtful, impactful people. A few weeks ago, during an event I was speaking at in Newark, my friend Phil Wilson introduced me to a youth band leader who is doing his part to help young people realize their full potential.
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Abandoned gas station in Flemington, NJ may become restaurant
Eric Hineline’s gas station and garage stood on Main Street in Flemington, New Jersey for many years like a throwback to better, simpler times in America. Friends and customers say he was a gifted mechanic and a fun character but he fell on rough economic times years ago. The business became troubled and was a sore spot for the township.
NJ postal worker admits to stealing iPhones from the mail
NEWARK – A postal worker from Jersey City pleaded guilty Monday to stealing 15 to 20 cell phones passing through the post office where she worked. Federal prosecutors said Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. That charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
