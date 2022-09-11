ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hightstown, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Rural Phillipsburg, NJ, imposes strict teen curfew

Rowdy and violent incidents involving teenagers has prompted a zero tolerance curfew in Phillipsburg. The Phillipsburg Police Department posted details of the new curfew to Facebook this week. Children under the age of 18 are not allowed out between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The new ordinance specifies "public streets,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman

ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash

PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale

The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The kids of the Essex & Union County Marching Band need your help

One of the benefits of my traveling around the state every week speaking about common sense solutions is I meet interesting, thoughtful, impactful people. A few weeks ago, during an event I was speaking at in Newark, my friend Phil Wilson introduced me to a youth band leader who is doing his part to help young people realize their full potential.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Abandoned gas station in Flemington, NJ may become restaurant

Eric Hineline’s gas station and garage stood on Main Street in Flemington, New Jersey for many years like a throwback to better, simpler times in America. Friends and customers say he was a gifted mechanic and a fun character but he fell on rough economic times years ago. The business became troubled and was a sore spot for the township.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ postal worker admits to stealing iPhones from the mail

NEWARK – A postal worker from Jersey City pleaded guilty Monday to stealing 15 to 20 cell phones passing through the post office where she worked. Federal prosecutors said Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. That charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
