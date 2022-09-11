ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Toni Koraza

Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires

Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.
FLORIDA STATE
KSLTV

Stormy days expected in northern Utah through Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Forecasters said rain and the potential for flash flooding could linger in parts of Utah over the next 36 hours. “Soaking tropical rains have pounded southern Utah racking up some great rain totals. Over 2″ for Brian Head and near 1″ for St. George proper,” KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “Flash flood potential remains elevated for Brian Head and Zion National Park today (Wednesday) as showers and storms could persist come afternoon. The cool/wet pattern sticks around for the next couple of days in northern Utah pushing rain totals toward that 2″ mark by the time we are all said and done.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire update for September 13

Smoke from surrounding fires in Idaho and California continues to cloud Montana skies. Several wildfires are still burning in the state, with the Trail Ridge Fire being the biggest. Here are some of the biggest fires happening in Montana. The Trail Ridge Fire was discovered on August 26, southeast of...
MONTANA STATE
Herald and News

Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy

Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
OREGON STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically

For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON, Utah — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields’ door, he wasn’t really in the market for what the guy was selling, but he made a nice pitch. “It’s supposed to purify the air humidify the air and it’s also a vacuum,” Shields said.
UTAH STATE
centraloregondaily.com

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon wildfires spur evacuations and planned outages over the weekend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Two years ago, high east winds ripped through a large swath of bone-dry western Oregon, intensifying wildfires and sparking new blazes. So Oregonians had plenty of reasons to be fearful heading into this past weekend when all of those same elements were in play. While fires increased, and many Oregonians had to evacuate, the emergency response this time around was much different than the response during the Labor Day fires in 2020. Andrew Phelps is the director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. He joins us to talk about the latest emergency response to the wildfires, and lessons learned from previous disasters.
OREGON STATE
Gabriella Korosi

Hazy Sunrise for the Pacific Coastal area: Red Flag Alerts – Fire Prevention

Astoria, Oregon, Poor air quality - Hazy Sunrise 9/10/2022Gabriella Korosi. Hazy Sunrise for the Pacific Coastal area: Red Flag Alerts – Fire Prevention. Starting yesterday on 9/9/2022 alerts pooped up in every outlet possible for high Eastern winds and potential fires spreading. Alerts came through cell phone texts, e-mails, news outlets, and social media like Next Door. Additional alerts come from the State and Local County Government, and the NW U.S. Forest Service about Extreme Fire danger for the Oregon Coast. The cause for the alert is increased Eastern winds. There was a prediction from the NW U.S. Forest Service that smoke will bow into the area, and they were right. The smoke started to accumulate yesterday afternoon on the Oregon Coast. Driving into Astoria yesterday the Washington side across the Columbia river was barely visible and Warrenton was also barely visible from Astoria because of the smoke.
ASTORIA, OR
KSLTV

Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

