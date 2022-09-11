Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires
Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.
KSLTV
Stormy days expected in northern Utah through Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — Forecasters said rain and the potential for flash flooding could linger in parts of Utah over the next 36 hours. “Soaking tropical rains have pounded southern Utah racking up some great rain totals. Over 2″ for Brian Head and near 1″ for St. George proper,” KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “Flash flood potential remains elevated for Brian Head and Zion National Park today (Wednesday) as showers and storms could persist come afternoon. The cool/wet pattern sticks around for the next couple of days in northern Utah pushing rain totals toward that 2″ mark by the time we are all said and done.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire update for September 13
Smoke from surrounding fires in Idaho and California continues to cloud Montana skies. Several wildfires are still burning in the state, with the Trail Ridge Fire being the biggest. Here are some of the biggest fires happening in Montana. The Trail Ridge Fire was discovered on August 26, southeast of...
Herald and News
Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy
Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON, Utah — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields’ door, he wasn’t really in the market for what the guy was selling, but he made a nice pitch. “It’s supposed to purify the air humidify the air and it’s also a vacuum,” Shields said.
petapixel.com
Drone Flies ‘Extremely Close’ to Firefighting Helicopters in Idaho
The U.S. Forest Service in the Sawtooth National Forest, Idaho has issued a warning to drone pilots to stay away from wildfires as there have been two recent incursions in the area, where one got “extremely close” to a firefighting helicopter while in flight. The Ross Fork Fire...
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
Double Creek Fire has torched more than 230 square miles
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
centraloregondaily.com
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
Oregon Wildfires: Evacuation Orders Issued as Videos Show Devastation
Nearly 230,000 acres had been burned across Oregon as of Friday.
opb.org
Oregon wildfires spur evacuations and planned outages over the weekend
Your browser does not support the audio element. Two years ago, high east winds ripped through a large swath of bone-dry western Oregon, intensifying wildfires and sparking new blazes. So Oregonians had plenty of reasons to be fearful heading into this past weekend when all of those same elements were in play. While fires increased, and many Oregonians had to evacuate, the emergency response this time around was much different than the response during the Labor Day fires in 2020. Andrew Phelps is the director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. He joins us to talk about the latest emergency response to the wildfires, and lessons learned from previous disasters.
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
Hazy Sunrise for the Pacific Coastal area: Red Flag Alerts – Fire Prevention
Astoria, Oregon, Poor air quality - Hazy Sunrise 9/10/2022Gabriella Korosi. Hazy Sunrise for the Pacific Coastal area: Red Flag Alerts – Fire Prevention. Starting yesterday on 9/9/2022 alerts pooped up in every outlet possible for high Eastern winds and potential fires spreading. Alerts came through cell phone texts, e-mails, news outlets, and social media like Next Door. Additional alerts come from the State and Local County Government, and the NW U.S. Forest Service about Extreme Fire danger for the Oregon Coast. The cause for the alert is increased Eastern winds. There was a prediction from the NW U.S. Forest Service that smoke will bow into the area, and they were right. The smoke started to accumulate yesterday afternoon on the Oregon Coast. Driving into Astoria yesterday the Washington side across the Columbia river was barely visible and Warrenton was also barely visible from Astoria because of the smoke.
KSLTV
Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
Comments / 1