ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 10

Shandrea Montoya
2d ago

praise God thank you everyone that helped it's awesome to see these kinda things turn out happy your home u brave little man

Reply
7
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Why no Amber Alert has been ordered for missing Lucian

YAKIMA, Wash. — On Saturday, September 10, detectives believe four-year-old Lucian left the playground at Sarg Hubbard park alone, headed south and east, before disappearing, igniting nationwide search efforts for the missing boy. Resources from across the state have been employed in the search, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which partnered with the Ring Neighbors App to feature Lucian on the app.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
nbcrightnow.com

NCMEC asking for public help finding missing Yakima boy

YAKIMA, Wash.- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help finding Lucian Manguia, the 4 year old boy missing since Saturday night in Yakima. The NCMEC is partnering with the Ring Neighbors App to help find missing children. Today Lucian will be featured...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Statewide alert issued for missing 4-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Lucian Munguia was reported missing Saturday evening. Sunday, Yakima Police issued a statewide alert for the missing 4-year-old. The alert is similar to an amber alert, but does not meet the requirements to be considered an amber alert. The alert is being issued so law enforcement agencies and...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

MLPD: Suspect arrested after shooting man over dispute involving stolen bike

MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
MOSES LAKE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpd#Rivercom
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Public should search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:44 p.m. Some assets of Lucian's search efforts are scaling back as the Yakima Police Department now asks the public to continue the search for the missing 4-year-old. Search crews from the U.S. Air Force, numerous counties, multiple fire departments and more have contributed, according to the press release from YPD.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county

YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School

Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
WAPATO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ncwlife.com

Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned

Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
EPHRATA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Lucian Manguia on Ring app today

NCMEC and Ring are partnering to help find missing 4 year old boy in Yakima. Lucian Manguia will be featured on the Ring Neighborhood App today.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake

Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers

GRANT COUNTY WASH. - The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff's office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

bolt creek fire updates

The Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish has now burned 7,600 acres. Level 3 evacuations are still in place.
SKYKOMISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy