Shandrea Montoya
2d ago
praise God thank you everyone that helped it's awesome to see these kinda things turn out happy your home u brave little man
Why no Amber Alert has been ordered for missing Lucian
YAKIMA, Wash. — On Saturday, September 10, detectives believe four-year-old Lucian left the playground at Sarg Hubbard park alone, headed south and east, before disappearing, igniting nationwide search efforts for the missing boy. Resources from across the state have been employed in the search, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which partnered with the Ring Neighbors App to feature Lucian on the app.
"I just want to hold my baby again," missing four-year-old's mother prays son will be found safe
YAKIMA, Wash. - Monday Yakima's grey and rainy weather reflected the emotions looming in the air as the search for missing four-year-old, Lucian Munguia, entered its second full day. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is now taking the lead on searching for Munguia and investigating all possible leads alongside the...
search for missing 4 year old in Yakima continues
Authorities in Yakima continued their search for a missing 4 year old in Yakima on Monday. Dogs, ATV's, volunteers, and even drones aided in the search.
Police Searching for 4-Year-Old who Went Missing Saturday Evening in Yakima Area
Yakima Police say 4-year-old Lucian was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima. In an update on Saturday evening, Yakima's Police Chief said the child was reported missing after being last seen playing in the park. Drones and bloodhounds were being utilized in the initial search on Saturday night.
NCMEC asking for public help finding missing Yakima boy
YAKIMA, Wash.- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help finding Lucian Manguia, the 4 year old boy missing since Saturday night in Yakima. The NCMEC is partnering with the Ring Neighbors App to help find missing children. Today Lucian will be featured...
Statewide alert issued for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Lucian Munguia was reported missing Saturday evening. Sunday, Yakima Police issued a statewide alert for the missing 4-year-old. The alert is similar to an amber alert, but does not meet the requirements to be considered an amber alert. The alert is being issued so law enforcement agencies and...
Yakima Police scale back search efforts for missing 4-year-old boy with autism
YAKIMA, Wash. - Police announced on Tuesday that they are scaling back efforts to find the 4-year-old boy who went missing in Yakima over the weekend. Despite the update, authorities say the search is not over. According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Lucian Munguia was last seen at about...
MLPD: Suspect arrested after shooting man over dispute involving stolen bike
MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
UPDATE: Public should search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:44 p.m. Some assets of Lucian's search efforts are scaling back as the Yakima Police Department now asks the public to continue the search for the missing 4-year-old. Search crews from the U.S. Air Force, numerous counties, multiple fire departments and more have contributed, according to the press release from YPD.
Yakima fire department releases summer call stats
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department released its statistics for calls responded to in July and August. Here's the monthly breakdown for calls by type and number.
Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county
YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School
Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
Lucian Manguia on Ring app today
NCMEC and Ring are partnering to help find missing 4 year old boy in Yakima. Lucian Manguia will be featured on the Ring Neighborhood App today.
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
Yakima family mourning after their loved one was stabbed and stomped to death in her home
It was four in the morning when police in Missouri say they received a phone call from a nine-year-old boy saying, "My mom is dead." "His mother was described as having serious injuries," said Timothy Burger, Lieutenant with Hazelwood police department. "He [said he] needed the police to come and that his father was the perpetrator."
Grant County Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers
GRANT COUNTY WASH. - The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff's office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
LIVE UPDATES: Civilian searchers now allowed to look for missing Yakima boy
YAKIMA – Authorities are asking if you see Lucian Munguia that you call 911 immediately. They said they do not need volunteer searchers at this time. Lucian is described as 4 feet tall, 40 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with a shark picture on it, blue shorts and...
bolt creek fire updates
The Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish has now burned 7,600 acres. Level 3 evacuations are still in place.
"This is the time of year where it really gets bad," said the Selah deputy fire chief as wildfire season and unhealthy air quality prolong
SELAH, Wash. -- The light rain and cooler temperatures are promising, but wildfires seem to get bigger and stay longer year after year, said the Selah Fire Department deputy chief Mickey Gillie. He said unhealthy air quality is nothing new to people who live in the Pacific Northwest. "This is...
