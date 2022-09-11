Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Related
Lehi City removing hundreds of trees in multiple neighborhoods
Around 300 trees in Lehi’s Olympic Park neighborhood will soon be removed because city officials say are now a liability.
kjzz.com
Pet pug home safe after Utah family posts video of theft, asks social media for help
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake family said they have the social media community to thank for their stolen puppy’s safe return. The pet owners said their beloved pug Norma went missing Thursday. After countless posts, messages and phone calls, she’s back home — an outcome the family is calling nothing short of a miracle.
KSLTV
Wednesday’s Child: Amen looking for active, engaged family to help him navigate school
SALT LAKE CITY — At the Park City Culinary Institute in Salt Lake City, 15-year-old Amen was given the opportunity to put his cooking skills to the test.k. “It took me, like, almost a year to make scrambled eggs,” he joked. Since Amen has mastered scrambled eggs, his...
Utah County boy recovering from reaction to invasive plant
Parents of a boy in American Fork are cautioning others when it comes to plants and removing them after their son received blisters and rashes from exposure to the sap from myrtle spurge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
West Jordan neighborhood at wit’s end over ‘infestation’ of skunks, raccoons
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan neighborhood says they’re experiencing a nuisance infestation that has them at their wit’s end in their own homes. They say skunks are spraying dogs and raccoons are wandering the streets. Neighbors want something done to help the problem, and they’re...
lehifreepress.com
Jami Ray Vintage breathes new life into the old Third Ward church
In 1890, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who settled in Lehi had their choice between two church buildings to attend Sunday services. Residents near the railroad tracks considered the north end of town at the time, had difficulty getting to those first two churches, so Bishop David Evans organized The North Branch. The humble, one-room building, eventually known as the Third Ward Church, is the only one of the five Lehi churches left standing.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked
SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
ksl.com
How to meet new single people in Utah
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. Dating is hard. But if Rihanna can find love in a hopeless place, you can find love in the Beehive state, a place that's not hopeless at all. Sure, she's got the whole billionaire superstar thing going for herself, but you've got a lot of qualities too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Tenants don’t want bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman says bats keep getting into the condo she rents. Kim Cawdery lives at the Belvedere at 29 S. State Street. The unit she rents faces east and, it just so happens, is close to a hole in the façade of the building. She says bats are getting in the building through that hole. Two made their way into her place Sunday night.
eastidahonews.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
98online.com
Utah bus driver tells kids she’ll ‘shoot them’ for asking ‘where are we going’
A parent of a student Dry Creek Elementary School in Lehi sent a video to FOX 13 News on Friday that their child recorded while riding the bus home that afternoon. “One more person says ‘Where are we going,’ I’m going to shoot them,” the driver is heard saying on the bus intercom in the video (which can be viewed above). “OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and be quiet.”
upr.org
Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures
All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gastronomicslc.com
More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City
Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
ksl.com
'The Letter': A gun and a death wish
Editor's note: This is the third in a series highlighting a KSL podcast series titled "The Letter." It explores the many aspects of grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness stemming from a 1996 Utah murder that veteran police detectives said was unlike any other they had ever investigated.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Utah teen found after police believe she was kidnapped
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said the 14-year-old was originally reported as a runaway, but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
franchising.com
Chip Cookies Sells Out All Territories in Utah
The Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Hits Growth Milestone in its Home State. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // PROVO, Utah. - Chip Cookies is thrilled to announce that they have officially sold out all available territories in their home state of Utah. Chip Cookies currently has eight corporate locations in Utah and will begin to open these franchise locations starting this year.
KSLTV
Police believe missing Utah girl, 14, may be with adults planning to take her out of US
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said Alexia Nicolee Linarex Jauregui, 14, was originally reported as a runaway but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
Local leaders strive to fund units to house Salt Lake City's homeless
Salt Lake City officials say they’re trying to get more funding to help curb the problem of homelessness.
KSLTV
Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
KSLTV
Moochie’s restaurant robbed overnight; owner says thief used professional tools to break in
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Business is back open after a brazen break-in at Moochie’s Meatballs and More in South Salt Lake. Surveillance video from the restaurant — located at 2121 S. State Street — captured a hooded person use a tool to shatter the glass door at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 1