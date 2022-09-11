ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT
lehifreepress.com

Jami Ray Vintage breathes new life into the old Third Ward church

In 1890, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who settled in Lehi had their choice between two church buildings to attend Sunday services. Residents near the railroad tracks considered the north end of town at the time, had difficulty getting to those first two churches, so Bishop David Evans organized The North Branch. The humble, one-room building, eventually known as the Third Ward Church, is the only one of the five Lehi churches left standing.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked

SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
ksl.com

How to meet new single people in Utah

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. Dating is hard. But if Rihanna can find love in a hopeless place, you can find love in the Beehive state, a place that's not hopeless at all. Sure, she's got the whole billionaire superstar thing going for herself, but you've got a lot of qualities too.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Tenants don’t want bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman says bats keep getting into the condo she rents. Kim Cawdery lives at the Belvedere at 29 S. State Street. The unit she rents faces east and, it just so happens, is close to a hole in the façade of the building. She says bats are getting in the building through that hole. Two made their way into her place Sunday night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
98online.com

Utah bus driver tells kids she’ll ‘shoot them’ for asking ‘where are we going’

A parent of a student Dry Creek Elementary School in Lehi sent a video to FOX 13 News on Friday that their child recorded while riding the bus home that afternoon. “One more person says ‘Where are we going,’ I’m going to shoot them,” the driver is heard saying on the bus intercom in the video (which can be viewed above). “OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and be quiet.”
LEHI, UT
upr.org

Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures

All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City

Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'The Letter': A gun and a death wish

Editor's note: This is the third in a series highlighting a KSL podcast series titled "The Letter." It explores the many aspects of grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness stemming from a 1996 Utah murder that veteran police detectives said was unlike any other they had ever investigated.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Utah teen found after police believe she was kidnapped

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said the 14-year-old was originally reported as a runaway, but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
GRANTSVILLE, UT
franchising.com

Chip Cookies Sells Out All Territories in Utah

The Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Hits Growth Milestone in its Home State. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // PROVO, Utah. - Chip Cookies is thrilled to announce that they have officially sold out all available territories in their home state of Utah. Chip Cookies currently has eight corporate locations in Utah and will begin to open these franchise locations starting this year.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

