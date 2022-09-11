Read full article on original website
Related
Woman attacked with stick, pushed into Bronx subway bench in attempted robbery
A 50-year-old woman waiting for a southbound 6 train in the Bronx last week was shoved with a stick and knocked into a bench by a would-be robber, police said Friday.
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned
The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
Trio wanted after man suffers bite marks on Queens train: NYPD
An argument led to a man being attacked with an umbrella and ultimately beaten and bitten on a Queens subway car, police said Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Subway Rider Brutalized With Baseball Bat in Midtown Station
Cops are looking for two people who attacked a subway rider with a baseball bat in a midtown Manhattan subway station this week, beating him in the head so badly he was taken to a hospital with severe head trauma, authorities say. The NYPD has yet to identify the victim...
NBC New York
NYC Woman in Stolen Car Flings EMT Over Hood, Critically Injuring Her in Crash: Cops
A 31-year-old Staten Island woman has been arrested on a litany of charges for allegedly hitting an off-duty EMT as she tried to get into her own car, flinging her over the hood and windshield and leaving her critically injured on the pavement, authorities said Friday. Nicole Marino is charged...
FOUND: Missing Queens boy, 12, was riding trains past 2 days
A missing 12-year-old boy was reunited with his family Friday, two days after he didn’t show up at school. The NYPD confirmed Luis Osorio had been riding trains the past two days.
Cops searching for Queens subway scammer who ripped off teenager
Police are searching for a man who scammed a teenager out of $110 in a Queens subway station. The man approached the 15-year-old boy around 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the southbound R train.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
Teen ID'd in targeted shooting at LI McDonald's
The unidentified victim was repeatedly shot outside the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard, near S. Franklin Street, in the heart of Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
‘I’m free’: Son admits to killing mom so he can get his inheritance: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bkreader.com
Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher
Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
NBC New York
Woman Sleeps on MTA Bus, Mom of 6 Fearful as NYC Blaze Wipes Out Apartments
Nine people were hurt, the majority of them taken to hospitals, in a stubborn Bronx fire that engulfed a six-story building late Tuesday and totally destroyed several apartments before the flames were put out, authorities say. Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the third floor of the Davidson...
Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man died after he was shot four times on Brooklyn street Wednesday, police said. The victim was struck in the chest and knees near 765 Stanley Ave. in East New York at around noon, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The suspect […]
Bronx assailant puts woman in chokehold, tries to rape her: NYPD
CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant placed a woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her on a Crotona Park East street, according to authorities. The attacker approached the victim, 24, from behind near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday and put her in a chokehold until she […]
Man shot dead by fellow driver after fender-bender in Queens
Witnesses reportedly told police that as the victim and another man argued over who was at fault, the other driver pulled out a gun and shot Artis. He then got back into his car and fled.
Man accused of putting victim in coma in Bronx sucker-punch case indicted
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx parolee was indicted on assault charges Thursday for allegedly sucker-punching a man and putting him into a coma. Bui Van Phu, 55, allegedly slugged Jesus Cortes, 52, outside a restaurant on Aug. 12, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Cortes fell to the ground. He went into a coma […]
Comments / 6