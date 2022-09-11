ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Best Off The Bench For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s current best suited role for Manchester United is from the bench and here I will explain why.

Manchester United have gained a new identity all over the pitch this season under Erik Ten Hag.

United have looked majorly improved in the last four games, in the Premier League.

Four wins from the last four have raised the confidence of many players that had struggled in the previous campaign.

However there is one player in particular that has a question mark over his head over his best possible role, that being Cristiano Ronaldo .

It wasn’t kept secret over the summer that Ronaldo wanted to leave Old Trafford.

In a way, without United having UEFA Champions League football - Ronaldo had his reason.

The superstar is coming to a gradual conclusion in his football career meaning the desire to play at the highest level is burning inside him.

Ronaldo however did not find a suitor to sign him in the summer and has stayed put at United - a situation that has added a number of questions surrounding the striker.

Ronaldo played a 40 minute cameo in United’s opening day defeat to Brighton before playing the full 90 in an embarrassing defeat to Brentford.

Ronaldo then only came on for around 4 minutes against Liverpool and then two 22 minute appearances against Leicester City and Southampton.

However in Ronaldo’s most recent Premier League appearance against Arsenal, he was praised majorly for his impact on the game.

Coming on in the central striking position allowed Marcus Rashford to play on the left side of attack which led to the Englishman scoring twice.

Many United fans continue to debate this topic, with some suggesting that Ronaldo slows down and limits the efficiency of United’s attack.

Ronaldo is getting older and is visibly struggling to make the impact he is so well known for making.

However, being a mentor off the pitch and coming off the bench to assist his teammates in leadership and tactical play is still key.

Ronaldo does have a role to play at United however, it looks like, for now, that is best suited for him to come from the sidelines, rather than start.

Sports
