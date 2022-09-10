Read full article on original website
Troy to Honor 1987 and 2007 Championship Teams as Part of Football Letterwinners Day Oct. 8
TROY, Ala. – Troy Athletics welcomes back all former football letterwinners to the Trojans' game against Southern Miss on October 8 in The Vet. As part of the celebration, Troy will honor the 1987 National Championship team and the 2007 Sun Belt Conference Championship team. Returning letterwinners can receive...
Strong Finishes Jolt Troy Into Top 10 After Two Rounds at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
CHOUDRANT, La. – After a strong second round at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Monday, the Troy Trojans men's golf team raced into the top 10 and sit alone in ninth place after the team shot a 285. After shooting a 286 in the opening round on Sunday, the...
Troy Battles Back to Beat Blazers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Once again, Troy volleyball didn't wither when falling behind two sets to one as the Trojans beat the Blazers for the second season in a row after claiming a five-set victory (25-18, 19-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13) to close out the Blazer Invitational Sunday night. For the...
Men’s Golf Two Under After Season-Opening Round
CHOUDRANT, La. – The Troy men's golf team posted a solid two-under-par round to kick off the 2022-23 season on Sunday at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate. The Trojans are currently sitting tied for 11th out of 23 teams. The Trojans received an excellent performance from Will McFadden on Sunday...
