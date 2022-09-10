ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

troytrojans.com

Troy Battles Back to Beat Blazers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Once again, Troy volleyball didn't wither when falling behind two sets to one as the Trojans beat the Blazers for the second season in a row after claiming a five-set victory (25-18, 19-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13) to close out the Blazer Invitational Sunday night. For the...
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

Men’s Golf Two Under After Season-Opening Round

CHOUDRANT, La. – The Troy men's golf team posted a solid two-under-par round to kick off the 2022-23 season on Sunday at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate. The Trojans are currently sitting tied for 11th out of 23 teams. The Trojans received an excellent performance from Will McFadden on Sunday...
TROY, AL

