Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
The loss to Georgia Southern in Lincoln on Saturday proved to be the doomsayer for Scott Frost.

Nebraska fired its head football coach on Sunday, as the team heads into a game at home against Oklahoma on Sept. 17. Mickey Joseph takes over as interim head coach.

Frost came to his alma mater with high hopes after a stellar coaching run at UFC.

His time with the Cornhuskers was an utter failure. He was 16-31 as head coach and went 5-22 in one-score games.

Georgia Southern was coming off a 3-9 season. It downed the Cornhuskers, 45-42, in a stunning upset.

The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
KETV.com

Man dies after crashing into concrete base of traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. — A man died at the hospital Sunday morning after crashing near 72nd and Pine streets. Omaha police were called to the area around 7 a.m. after reports of a driver crashing into a traffic signal. A witness told police the driver, 46-year-old Mario Louis ran a...
