Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick with pick-six of Joe Burrow

The Los Angeles Rams’ season got off to a stumbling start. Their opponent in the last Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals, also tripped out of the blocks in their opener Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Much is expected of Joe Burrow but Bengals fans will want to forget the first pass in 2022 that led to six points.

That’s because Burrow was picked by the Steelers’ elite DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, who returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.

|The Bengals are going to learn it is much easier to be the hunter than the hunted after their success in 2021.