ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick with pick-six of Joe Burrow

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPqZq_0hr77nNG00

The Los Angeles Rams’ season got off to a stumbling start. Their opponent in the last Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals, also tripped out of the blocks in their opener Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Much is expected of Joe Burrow but Bengals fans will want to forget the first pass in 2022 that led to six points.

That’s because Burrow was picked by the Steelers’ elite DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, who returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.

|The Bengals are going to learn it is much easier to be the hunter than the hunted after their success in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News

Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans ripped Broncos’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett after bizarre 64-yard field goal attempt to end the game

Oh Nathaniel Hackett, what were you thinking here?. On Monday Night Football with all eyes watching Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle, the Denver Broncos made the most boneheaded sequence of decisions to end a 17-16 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. With the Broncos down by one and driving down the field thanks to some clutch plays from Wilson, Denver was facing down a fourth and five at midfield with over a minute left to play in the fourth.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paulson Adebo only Saints DNP on loaded initial injury report vs. Buccaneers

The first injury report for the week two practices preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday. It’s a loaded injury report for both teams, but the “good” news for the New Orleans Saints is that Paulson Adebo is the only player who did not participate in Wednesday’s pracitce. Running back Alvin Kamara, who left the Atlanta Falcons game early, was listed as limited with a rib injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy