Funeral Service: Jerry R. Burns
Jerry R. Burns – age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday night, September 12th, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday evening, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.
Obituary & Services: Leslie Ferrell Vandevender
Ferrell Vandevender, a 79-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence, where he was under hospice care. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Spickard Masonic Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Spickard Masonic Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Obituary & Services: Christine Simmons
On Saturday, September 10, Christine Simmons, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 103. Christine (Limes) Simmons was born on August 1, 1919, to Lewis and Bernice (Ellington) Limes on a farm near Dunlap, Missouri. She graduated from North Central Missouri College in 1939. She attended Kirksville State Teachers College in the fall of 1939, where she met and married RW Simmons. In 1948, they settled permanently in Chillicothe, Missouri, where they raised a daughter, Jan, and a son, LJ.
Obituary & Services: Gene Austin Whitmer
Gene Austin Whitmer, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri. Gene was born in a country home near Hamilton, Missouri, during a snowstorm on December 3, 1929, the son of Milbern and Juanita Whitmer. He grew up on the farm and attended Lovely Ridge Elementary School through the 8th Grade. He graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1947. While in high school, he was on the committee that founded the Missouri State Student Council Association. Gene received his Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Science from Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri, in August of 1951. He received his Masters of Secondary Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in August of 1955. Later, he received his Secondary School Specialist Degree also from the University of Missouri.
Man charged in killing of Excelsior Springs woman
Keith Bass is facing charges in connection to the killing of his estranged wife, 44-year-old Theresa Bass, last week in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Maryville man injured after car strikes guardrail
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Phillip R. McGary, 35, Maryville, was northbound on Interstate 29 three miles south of St. Joseph. The car traveled off the road and struck the guardrail.
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe
Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
Livingston County Sheriff 09/13/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
August 15, LCSO began an investigation of reported animal abuse and neglect east of Chillicothe. With the cooperation of the land owner and a DVM it was determined the 30-year-old horse was in excellent condition and not being neglected. We appreciate everyone’s assistance on this. August 28 LCSO investigated...
One air-lifted to hospital after 2-vehicle NW Missouri crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Monday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Lucan J. Dick, 19, Cameron, was southbound on U.S. 65 three miles south of Chillicothe. The pickup struck a southbound 2017...
Maysville Woman Hurt in Platte County Rollover Accident
A Maysville woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Platte County Monday afternoon. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Maysville resident Terri L. Munger was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer on an exit ramp from southbound I-29 in Platte County at 3:03 P.M. Monday, when her truck went off the left side of the roadway where it overturned and struck a ditch.
Court news for September 13, 2022 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court
A resident of Trenton, Gregory Dee Baecht, has waived the courts’ preliminary hearing on a felony charge involving the alleged theft July 23rd of a motor vehicle. The case was bound over to the October 13th session for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. A Kansas City...
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29
A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
Former county prosecuting attorney made judge
CLAY COUNTY — Last week, Gov. Mike Parson appointed outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White to associate circuit judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Clay County. White, of Kansas City, will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Timothy Flook as circuit judge. White...
One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield
One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield. Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave...
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
School bus containing around 30 Smithville students overturns in crash
A school bus containing around 30 Smithville elementary school students overturned in a crash on Mt. Olivet Road near Smithville, Missouri.
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
Miss Calamity Jane crowned in Princeton
Crowned Miss Calamity Jane Saturday night in Princeton was Riley Moreno. The first runner-up was Cheyenne Dinsmore, the second runner-up was Klaire Buckler, and. named miss congeniality was Elizabeth Grooms. All four are seniors at Princeton High School. The Miss Calamity Jane Days festival is this Friday through next Sunday...
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
