Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Arrives in Scottish Capital. Here's What Happens Next

Days after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Sept. 8 , her coffin traveled with a seven-car cortege from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, as mourners in surrounding cities paid tribute to the Queen before her state funeral on Sept. 19. The journey, which began on Sept. 11, was the beginning of an eight-day trek to her final resting place.

Thousands paid tribute to the Queen along the journey, including the Scottish farmers who lined up their tractors in Aberdeenshire. Local residents also gathered on bridges, including Queensferry Crossing, which Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip first opened in 2017.

The Queen’s coffin, topped with a wreath of flowers—including dahlias, sweet peas, and pine fir from the Balmoral Estate— and draped in a Scottish flag, passed through places the Queen frequented. Queen Elizabeth II famously spent her summers in the country for decades.

Princess Anne accompanied her mother’s coffin for the six-hour trip to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is the Queen’s official residence in the country. There, a Royal Salute from a Guard of Honor was performed.

On Monday, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort , will follow the coffin in procession to St. Giles’ Cathedral on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. The Queen will remain there until Tuesday for the public to pay their respects.

The Queen’s coffin will then fly into London, accompanied by Princess Anne, according to Buckingham Palace.

What will happen when Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Scotland?

The Queen’s coffin will reach England’s capital at 8pm BST on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where it will be taken to Buckingham Palace and placed in the Bow Room. On Wednesday, it will be moved to Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state for four full days until the Queen’s funeral . The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state at Westminster was the Queen Mother, mother to Queen Elizabeth II, in 2002.

Soldiers that served the Royal Family will guard the Queen’s coffin, which will bear the Imperial State Crown, orb, and scepter on top.

On Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral, which has been declared a holiday in the United Kingdom. The Queen’s coffin will be taken in procession to Westminster Abbey. This location holds great historical value for Queen Elizabeth as she previously held her coronation and wedding at Westminster more than six decades ago.

Her state funeral will take place at 11am BST before the coffin undergoes another procession to the Wellington Arch, followed by Windsor. A final committal service will take place at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip’s funeral was held just last year.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault, a burial chamber that currently holds 25 Royal Family members. However, her final resting place will be at King George VI’s memorial chapel, where Prince Philip will also be transferred so they can lie to rest together.