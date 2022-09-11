Read full article on original website
Related
thevistapress.com
Assemblymember Waldron -Saving Lives, Reducing Crime
Assemblymember Marie Waldron –In 2011, federal courts ruled that California prisons were overcrowded — populations had to be reduced. As a result, Assembly Bill 109 was signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown. The state’s prison system was “realigned,” meaning the responsibility to incarcerate, monitor and track lower-level offenders would now rest with the counties, not the state.
thevistapress.com
City of Vista News
September is National Preparedness Month. Start by making an emergency plan, getting a kit ready with to-go supplies, knowing how to get information, and preparing your home to prevent wildfire. Ballfield Dedication Honors Vista Resident. The dedication of Ballfield #2 in memory of Vista resident Steve Rhoades is set for...
thevistapress.com
City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project
City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
thevistapress.com
Hispanic Heritage Festival In Escondido
Escondido, CA — USA Multicultural presents the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, on Sunday, September 25th from 11 am to 5 pm at Grape Day Park, 321 North Broadway. The Festival will feature numerous Folklore dancers representing Mexico. Join us at the Fiestas Patrias Festival. All day of music, dance,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevistapress.com
Opening Play North Coast Rep’s 41st Season is Comedic Fantasy Annabella in July
TR Robertson –A light-hearted comedic fantasy was Artistic Director David Ellenstein’s choice to open the 41st Season of Solana Beach’s North Coast Repertory Theatre and if the audience response is any indication, this was a very good choice. Directed by Ellenstein, Annabella in July is fast paced, cleverly directed, witty and very funny. The play was written by award winning playwright Richard Strand, a recently retired professor, technical director and set designer from Mt. San Antonio College who has written 20 plays. His play, Ben Butler, was also directed by Ellenstein at NC Rep last year.
thevistapress.com
Vista Garden Club October Meeting
Vista, CA –Raptors, Rehab, and Education will be the topic of a presentation at 1:45 p.m. October 7, 2022 in the Azalea Room at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista CA. The Speaker is Nancy Conney, Director of Sky Hunters Raptor and Rehabilitation and Education....
thevistapress.com
Vista Optimist Club Brisket, Bourbon, Brews
Vista, CA –The Vista Optimist Club would like to invite you to enjoy a night of music, food, brews, and fun. The entry fee is all-inclusive for food, beer, and wine. Whisky sour will be our signature drink of the night. The OPTIMIST “SMOKE CREW” will be slow cooking...
thevistapress.com
Kidnapping – Vista – Child Found Safely
The three-year-old boy has been found and is now back safely with his mother. It happened on Monday, September 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Postal Way in Vista. The mother came home and discovered her son was missing. The babysitter was not aware the boy had been taken nor was there any sign someone had broken into the home.
Comments / 0