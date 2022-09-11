ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Woman charged after police chase ends in fiery wreck

By Christopher Walker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmtQ7_0hr770P200

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita Falls Police have charged a woman with evading and criminal mischief after a Saturday afternoon pursuit .

Previous Story: Chase ends in car, grass fire near Bacon Switch Road

According to the affidavit, on Saturday, September 10, officers were sent to the scene of a vehicle crash at the Greenbriar Village Apartments on Airport Drive. The caller told them a white car had struck them from behind and left the scene by crashing through the gates to the apartment complex.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Altima driven by Cassandra Brown, on Airport Drive at Sheppard Access Road. The vehicle fled, and officers pursued. Brown continued northbound on I-44 until she exited on Daniels Road, turned around and went southbound on I-44 towards Wichita Falls.

Wichita County deputies and Wichita Falls police set spike strips in Brown’s path disabling her vehicle, but she continued to flee until she lost control near Bacon Switch Road. All four tires on Brown’s vehicle were flattened, but she continued to accelerate while trying to flee.

Officers broke the driver’s window and tased Brown after she refused to get out of the car. She was pulled from the window and arrested.

One killed in Jackson County wreck

A maintenance person at the apartment complex estimated the cost to fix the gate Brown crashed through to cost approximately $10,000 to repair or replace.

Brown was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest and Criminal Mischief. Her bond was set at $15,000 by a judge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 8

Related
texomashomepage.com

Alleged seafood thief indicted on multiple charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Lawton woman is now indicted for alleged thefts of thousands of dollars of seafood from Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls, as well as the exploitation of a child police said was her unwilling accomplice. Brianna Andino is indicted for thefts that happened...
Texoma's Homepage

Authorities on lookout for missing murder suspect

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are on the hunt for a Wichita Falls murder suspect who did not show up for a scheduled court hearing Tuesday afternoon in 78th District Court. Terrance Reese was out on bond awaiting trial for the 2008 murder of Hulan Waldon. The judge revoked his $100,000 bond and reset it […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
newschannel6now.com

Hit-and-run crash backs up traffic on U.S. 287

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crash on southbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls backed up traffic on the freeway near Lucy Park on Tuesday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. 287 when one of them started to switch lanes, colliding with the other car.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chase
kswo.com

Vandalism causes leak in East Comanche County gas pipe

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gas company officials said it was a gunshot to the gas line that caused the leak. A press release from the Comanche County Emergency Management said at about 8:30 p.m. last night Cox’s Store volunteer fire department was called to the scene of the leak,
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Plane crash takes lives of Wichita Falls business owners

UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, at 8:56 p.m. According to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jon Paxton, deputies responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. When deputies could not reach the area, an Arizona DPS helicopter was called and located the crash scene and confirmed the two fatalities around 1:30 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
Texoma's Homepage

$2 million coin thief back in Wichita County Jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, who along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple is back in jail without bond after a new charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary funds over $30,000. Russell Stallings, […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Law enforcement continues crackdown on Fentanyl

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County District Attorney recently announced they would be charging people with murder if they’ve distributed drugs that resulted in someone’s death. Since then, the Wichita Falls Police Department has announced three arrests following fentanyl-related deaths. But, not all of those arrests...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to fall and ignite a grassfire at the intersection of Flowermound and Cache road. Lawton Police say Mason Mulvaney was the driver of one of two cars involved in...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy