ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

Comments / 1

Always searching
3d ago

that's a dangerous intersection (169 Hwy and Z Hwy)-- I can imagine the scenario. one guy slow down to turn right, and the other guy rear-ended him, which threw the first guy into oncoming traffic and tragically for Mr Bogele, he was heading north.Clinton County or the state or whoever has jurisdiction needs to put in turning lanes! that's *not* the first death that has occurred at that intersection.Prayers for the injured and departed, and for their families.

Reply
2
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
MARYVILLE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Maryville man injured after car strikes guardrail

BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Phillip R. McGary, 35, Maryville, was northbound on Interstate 29 three miles south of St. Joseph. The car traveled off the road and struck the guardrail.
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Polo Man Hospitalized Following Caldwell County Crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO – An early morning accident on Sunday sent a Polo man to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Logan Bowley was eastbound on Missouri 116 around 2 am when his vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Bowley was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Woman Hurt in Platte County Rollover Accident

A Maysville woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Platte County Monday afternoon. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Maysville resident Terri L. Munger was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer on an exit ramp from southbound I-29 in Platte County at 3:03 P.M. Monday, when her truck went off the left side of the roadway where it overturned and struck a ditch.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MO
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Saint Joseph, MO
County
Clinton County, MO
City
Lathrop, MO
Clinton County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, MO
City
Trimble, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
KSNT News

9 sent to hospital following Jefferson Co. crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Nine individuals were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a left turn […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Multi-vehicle crash snarls eastbound I-70 at Little Blue Parkway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A crash involving four vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 70 at Little Blue Parkway for about 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon. Independence police said the wreck was reported about 3:40 p.m. Police said at least two people were injured. Eastbound traffic was being diverted while police investigated the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

8 adults, 3-year-old hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY —Nine people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Monday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by Xavier Hernandez, 19, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 24 and turned south onto Lecompton Road in front of 2010 Kia Soul driven by Mikael Deyvon Owens, 26, Kansas City, Kansas.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29

A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Other Two#Traffic Accident#Frontier Forensics
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Injured in Crash South of Chillicothe This Morning

Three men suffered injuries in an accident early this morning in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:15 this morning on U.S. 65, three miles south of Chillicothe, as a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Richmond, Texas resident Andre Miller headed southbound. Troopers say Miller...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Family Injured in JoCo Crash

A Concordia family was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 17-year-old male from Nelson, began turning left onto E Highway, traveling into the path of a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 38-year-old David M. Reed of Concordia, on Highway 23, just before 9:30 p.m.
CONCORDIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Accidents
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR STEALING A SKID STEER IS DUE IN COURT

A Lexington man charged for stealing a Bobcat Skid steer is due in court. A probable-cause statement alleges Shane Marcus Wilson stole a Bobcat skid steer after an accident on a pond in Lexington. Wilson and a woman were fishing in a boat on a pond near Coyote Lane when the boat overturned. Wilson said he woke up on the bank of the pond and then found a Bobcat skid steer from a nearby outbuilding and drove it without seeking permission. The stolen Bobcat was later located along the wood line just south of Coyote Lane.
LEXINGTON, MO
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon woman charged in deadly crash that killed Kansas City middle school teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a local middle school teacher. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the woman responsible for crashing into a bicyclist the morning of Aug. 27. Fields, who was arrested Monday, faces...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Makes Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests Tuesday

Officers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday made a pair of arrests on misdemeanor warrants. The first of the arrest came early in the day at 12:28 A.M., when troopers arrested 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident Skye B. Alonzo on a Holt County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant for failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle and was cited for speeding.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy