SDSU vs. #14 Utah: Game Preview, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction. The Utes were PAC-12 Conference Champions in 2021, yet they were also handed a loss by the Aztecs. Fans will expect a decisive victory, and the Utes will be decked out in scarlet and black for spirit and subterfuge.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO