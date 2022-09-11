Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Milan Fall Fiesta to kick off Saturday, September 17th
The Milan Chamber of Commerce has organized events for the Market on Main “Fall Fiesta” on Saturday, September 17th. The first items listed on the schedule include 9 am starts to register for the chili cookoff, the senior center breakfast, tours of the county museum, vendors, and bounce houses.
kttn.com
Central Zone Polocrosse to hold Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris
The Central Zone Polocrosse will be holding a 3-day Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris, MO, two miles south of Highway E on Ava Drive in Sullivan County. The event begins Friday, September 16th, and continues through Sunday the 18th. “This is the King of the one-horse...
kttn.com
Funeral Service: Jerry R. Burns
Jerry R. Burns – age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday night, September 12th, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday evening, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Gene Austin Whitmer
Gene Austin Whitmer, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri. Gene was born in a country home near Hamilton, Missouri, during a snowstorm on December 3, 1929, the son of Milbern and Juanita Whitmer. He grew up on the farm and attended Lovely Ridge Elementary School through the 8th Grade. He graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1947. While in high school, he was on the committee that founded the Missouri State Student Council Association. Gene received his Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Science from Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri, in August of 1951. He received his Masters of Secondary Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in August of 1955. Later, he received his Secondary School Specialist Degree also from the University of Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Lucille “Lucy” Frances (Long, Strait) Baxter
Lucille “Lucy” Frances (Long, Strait) Baxter was born January 19, 1945, in Belle Fourche, SD to William “Chub” Long and Alice (Mahoney) Long. Alice was not sure she wanted another baby with the next youngest only 9 months old, Grandma Mahoney assured them, “You’ll find that this one will be a blessing and you’ll always be glad.” Lucy was quickly adored by her siblings and Lucy and her sister Lorrie grew to be inseparable. They spent many hours on their family ranch near Hulett, Wyoming playing dolls, exploring the creeks, and climbing the hills and rim rocks. One of their favorite activities was to ride horses, and they would spend many hours walking pastures trying to catch them.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Leslie Ferrell Vandevender
Ferrell Vandevender, a 79-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence, where he was under hospice care. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Spickard Masonic Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Spickard Masonic Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets
The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
nodawaynews.com
Roberts family chosen as Nodaway County’s Missouri Farm Family
Dr. Michael and Teri Roberts and family of Maryville were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, August 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Roberts family was selected as the Nodaway County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Nodaway County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Allison and Zeb, who is not pictured. The Roberts family owns and operates Town and Country Veterinary Clinic where they treat all classes of livestock and small animals. Dr. Roberts has recently started offering Laproscopic Artificial Insemination services for small ruminants. The Roberts family started a goat herd five years ago with two does that Allison purchased as a 4-H project. The herd has expanded to a 30 head operation. They focus on quality and selectively breed their does with the goal of competitive offspring for the show ring. They show their goats across the Midwest, including at the Missouri State Fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe
Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Christine Simmons
On Saturday, September 10, Christine Simmons, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 103. Christine (Limes) Simmons was born on August 1, 1919, to Lewis and Bernice (Ellington) Limes on a farm near Dunlap, Missouri. She graduated from North Central Missouri College in 1939. She attended Kirksville State Teachers College in the fall of 1939, where she met and married RW Simmons. In 1948, they settled permanently in Chillicothe, Missouri, where they raised a daughter, Jan, and a son, LJ.
KMBC.com
Elementary school students on board bus that rolled Monday morning
PLATTE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — An investigation is underway after authorities said a school bus overturned Monday morning in the Northland with elementary school students on board. Clay County, Missouri, deputies were called to Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and Northeast 120th Street around 11 a.m. to investigate a rollover crash involving a school bus.
Maryville man injured after car strikes guardrail
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Phillip R. McGary, 35, Maryville, was northbound on Interstate 29 three miles south of St. Joseph. The car traveled off the road and struck the guardrail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 09/13/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
August 15, LCSO began an investigation of reported animal abuse and neglect east of Chillicothe. With the cooperation of the land owner and a DVM it was determined the 30-year-old horse was in excellent condition and not being neglected. We appreciate everyone’s assistance on this. August 28 LCSO investigated...
Man charged in killing of Excelsior Springs woman
Keith Bass is facing charges in connection to the killing of his estranged wife, 44-year-old Theresa Bass, last week in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
kmmo.com
CHARITON COUNTY ROUTE 24 TO CLOSE TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Guardrail repairs will close both directions of Chariton County U.S. Route 24 east of Brunswick on Tuesday night, September 13, at the site of the Palmer Creek Bridge deck replacement project. Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close U.S. Route 24 to all traffic beginning at 11...
kttn.com
Trenton High School Homecoming candidates been announced
Trenton High School Homecoming candidates have been announced. Senior candidates are Lydia Leininger and Trent Villacampa, Eliana Cowling and Tucker Otto, and Kelsey Gibler and Tim Kempton. Other candidates are juniors Seanacie Ireland and Gavin Cagle, sophomores Trisha Peterson and Hunter Smith, and freshmen Kinsley Otto and Cooper Houser. Homecoming...
One air-lifted to hospital after 2-vehicle NW Missouri crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Monday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Lucan J. Dick, 19, Cameron, was southbound on U.S. 65 three miles south of Chillicothe. The pickup struck a southbound 2017...
Comments / 0