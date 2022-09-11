Read full article on original website
Fatal crash in Ithaca kills 20yr old man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Troopers have reported a fatal car crash in Ithaca on August 20th that has claimed the life of a 20-year-old man. Around 8:00 am on Saturday, troopers arrived at an area on Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca after receiving reports that a vehicle crashed into the woods.
Man who drove high, crashed into Centro bus caught driving high again, authorities say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man accused of driving while on drugs and causing a crash that ignited a Centro bus was arrested again this weekend for driving under the influence, according to prosecutors. Jason Pogroski, 42, of North Syracuse, who was arrested Saturday by state troopers, appeared in Onondaga...
20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
Fatal crash in Ithaca leaves one man dead
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)-- New York State Police at Ithaca are investigating reports of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday shortly after 8:00 a. m. An investigation was conducted at the scene and it was determined in the...
New York woman confused and 'lost' charged with felony DUI after falling asleep in her car
South Creek Township, Pa. — Residents in the area of South Creek Township called police because a white SUV with New York plates was pulling into people's driveways and the operator was falling asleep behind the wheel. State Police troopers with Towanda said Joetta Yivonne Demeza, 57, of Pine City, NY was treated by EMS after residents discovered her inside a vehicle passed out on July 25 around 9 p.m. By the time police arrived, she was alert and trying to leave the scene. ...
Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander. Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when […]
CNY man tosses guns from stolen vehicle as police chase him, officials say
Sullivan, N.Y. — A Sullivan man who was chased by police threw guns out a stolen car’s window as deputies closed in on him Saturday, county officials said. Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a Black Creek Road address for a stolen vehicle complaint, Madison County spokeswoman Samantha Field said. The caller told police Donald C. Brown, 49, stole the car and said he would grab a gun from his home and shoot someone, Field said.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30 am on Sunday....
Is Syracuse’s Thornden Park for people or for cars? (Your Letters)
When I look at the images shown on Syracuse.com of how Thornden Park looked in 1936 (“The origins of Syracuse’s Thornden Park, a story of triumph, beauty, and tragedy,” Aug. 9, 2022), it truly feels like I am looking at a world-class park; there are pathways and gardens abundant. I can only imagine it as a respite for the people in Syracuse to take a leisurely walk after work, on a sunny day, or even as a destination to have a picnic. And then I think about it now, and am horrified at what it has turned into, a stream of roads with mere islands for people.
Police identify man killed in Trenton crash
TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
Car Slams Through Hackettstown Bagel Shop Causing Indefinite Closure; Driver Charged With DWI
UPDATE: The driver involved in the crash has been charged with DWI, Hackettstown Police said. Aleksandr Rabinovich, 32, allegedly crashed into the building after he swerved to avoid a deer while traveling east on Route 57 around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. He subsequently refused to submit to a breath test and was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, and reckless driving, Hackettstown Police said.
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
Onondaga Nation house fire ruled arson; deputies search for suspect
Onondaga Nation – A fire on the Onondaga Nation that left a trailer with a gaping hole in its side has been ruled arson, an Onondaga County sheriff’s spokesman said. The fire was a result of a domestic incident, sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said. Deputies are searching for the suspect who was not named at this time, according to Seeber.
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Steuben County Man in Jail on Attempted Murder Charges
RATHBONE, N.Y. (WENY) - A man from Steuben County is in jail after a report of shots fired at another person in the town of Rathbone. According to the Steuben County district attorney's office, 28 year old Justen Zeh of Woodhull allegedly fired multiple rounds at another person. The DA's office says the incident took place on Saturday at around 1 AM.
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash
An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
New Jersey woman killed in Ithaca crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A sophomore at Ithaca College is dead after a crash Saturday in the town of Ithaca. State Police say 20-year-old Shea Colbert was driving on Coddington Road when she suddenly left the road and crashed into multiple trees in a wooded area. The native of Bridgewater, New Jersey was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was driving with her, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. An investigation into the crash is now underway.
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
See burglar try to smash Armory Square business’ window with bricks (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A masked person attempted twice last week on separate days to break into an Armory Square business. Mike Flynn, owner of FlynnStoned Cannabis Company on Walton Street, shared surveillance video of the person chucking bricks at his unopened store’s windows before fleeing. In one video, the person is seen taking off on one of the city’s electric scooters.
