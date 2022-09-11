ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Fatal crash in Ithaca kills 20yr old man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Troopers have reported a fatal car crash in Ithaca on August 20th that has claimed the life of a 20-year-old man. Around 8:00 am on Saturday, troopers arrived at an area on Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca after receiving reports that a vehicle crashed into the woods.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fatal crash in Ithaca leaves one man dead

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)-- New York State Police at Ithaca are investigating reports of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday shortly after 8:00 a. m. An investigation was conducted at the scene and it was determined in the...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, NY
Bridgewater, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Accidents
City
Bridgewater, NJ
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

New York woman confused and 'lost' charged with felony DUI after falling asleep in her car

South Creek Township, Pa. — Residents in the area of South Creek Township called police because a white SUV with New York plates was pulling into people's driveways and the operator was falling asleep behind the wheel. State Police troopers with Towanda said Joetta Yivonne Demeza, 57, of Pine City, NY was treated by EMS after residents discovered her inside a vehicle passed out on July 25 around 9 p.m. By the time police arrived, she was alert and trying to leave the scene. ...
PINE CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man tosses guns from stolen vehicle as police chase him, officials say

Sullivan, N.Y. — A Sullivan man who was chased by police threw guns out a stolen car’s window as deputies closed in on him Saturday, county officials said. Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a Black Creek Road address for a stolen vehicle complaint, Madison County spokeswoman Samantha Field said. The caller told police Donald C. Brown, 49, stole the car and said he would grab a gun from his home and shoot someone, Field said.
SULLIVAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The New York State Police
Syracuse.com

Is Syracuse’s Thornden Park for people or for cars? (Your Letters)

When I look at the images shown on Syracuse.com of how Thornden Park looked in 1936 (“The origins of Syracuse’s Thornden Park, a story of triumph, beauty, and tragedy,” Aug. 9, 2022), it truly feels like I am looking at a world-class park; there are pathways and gardens abundant. I can only imagine it as a respite for the people in Syracuse to take a leisurely walk after work, on a sunny day, or even as a destination to have a picnic. And then I think about it now, and am horrified at what it has turned into, a stream of roads with mere islands for people.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Police identify man killed in Trenton crash

TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Daily Voice

Car Slams Through Hackettstown Bagel Shop Causing Indefinite Closure; Driver Charged With DWI

UPDATE: The driver involved in the crash has been charged with DWI, Hackettstown Police said. Aleksandr Rabinovich, 32, allegedly crashed into the building after he swerved to avoid a deer while traveling east on Route 57 around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. He subsequently refused to submit to a breath test and was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, and reckless driving, Hackettstown Police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
localsyr.com

Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
CANASTOTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Man in Jail on Attempted Murder Charges

RATHBONE, N.Y. (WENY) - A man from Steuben County is in jail after a report of shots fired at another person in the town of Rathbone. According to the Steuben County district attorney's office, 28 year old Justen Zeh of Woodhull allegedly fired multiple rounds at another person. The DA's office says the incident took place on Saturday at around 1 AM.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Beach Radio

Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)

Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
CLAY, NY
whcuradio.com

New Jersey woman killed in Ithaca crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A sophomore at Ithaca College is dead after a crash Saturday in the town of Ithaca. State Police say 20-year-old Shea Colbert was driving on Coddington Road when she suddenly left the road and crashed into multiple trees in a wooded area. The native of Bridgewater, New Jersey was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was driving with her, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. An investigation into the crash is now underway.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

See burglar try to smash Armory Square business’ window with bricks (video)

Syracuse, N.Y. — A masked person attempted twice last week on separate days to break into an Armory Square business. Mike Flynn, owner of FlynnStoned Cannabis Company on Walton Street, shared surveillance video of the person chucking bricks at his unopened store’s windows before fleeing. In one video, the person is seen taking off on one of the city’s electric scooters.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy