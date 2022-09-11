When I look at the images shown on Syracuse.com of how Thornden Park looked in 1936 (“The origins of Syracuse’s Thornden Park, a story of triumph, beauty, and tragedy,” Aug. 9, 2022), it truly feels like I am looking at a world-class park; there are pathways and gardens abundant. I can only imagine it as a respite for the people in Syracuse to take a leisurely walk after work, on a sunny day, or even as a destination to have a picnic. And then I think about it now, and am horrified at what it has turned into, a stream of roads with mere islands for people.

