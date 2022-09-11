Read full article on original website
You Might Be Surprised By ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem’s Net Worth: How She Makes Money
Making bank? Angela Deem has become one of the most loved and most hated cast members on 90 Day Fiancé, though she makes money outside of her work on reality TV. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more. What Is Angela Deem’s...
90 Day Fiancé Season 9: Where Each Of The Couples Ended Up
90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was a wild one. Here's how it ended for each couple.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Alaskan Bush People’s Bird Brown, 27, breaks down in tears as she’s rushed to hospital in wild new season 14 trailer
ALASKAN Bush People's Bird Brown breaks down in tears after being rushed to the hospital in an explosive new season 14 trailer. The show returns to Discovery October 2nd. In an explosive preview trailer, fans can learn more about the heartbreaking fire that devastated 27-year-old Bird’s home in October 2021.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal
Amidst the success stories that have played out on 90 Day Fiancé, one couple's recent drama became problematic enough to cause a potentially permanent split.
Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Claims Yve Was Having an Affair With a Man Named Mike
'90 Day Fiancé' star, Mohamed Abdelhamed believes his wife, Yve Arellano, was cheating on him with a man named Mike. Here's everything we know about the alleged affair.
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
Mohamed Abdelhamed Will Never Get His Green Card, Yvette Arellano's Attorney Predicts
Even though 90 Day Fiance Season 9 is over, Yvette and Mohamed’s drama continues. After she (and the world) caught him cheating, Mohamed accused Yve of domestic battery. That is a very serious accusation. But many wonder if it’s a ploy, as suggested in his texts, to stay in the country.
Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7
Here's why so many '90 Day Fiancé' fans have refused to watch the 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 premiere and have decided to boycott this season.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Everett Seemingly Breaks Silence About Pedro Jimeno Divorce
Opening up. The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) seemingly broke her silence about her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. “I feel very grateful for the supportive women in my life and the ones who have been sending me messages of encouragement,” Chantel, 31, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 25. “Thank you, sisters.”
Who Is Bridget Moynahan's Husband? All About Andrew Frankel
Bridget Moynahan may play a hardened, divorced police officer on Blue Bloods, but in real life, she's got a soft spot for romance like everyone else. The actress has been married to New York City businessman Andrew Frankel since 2015. The couple were first introduced by mutual friends after Moynahan's...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
