ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Young shares harsh comments about Seahawks

Steve Young spared no feelings when talking about the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Young is part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” and was talking ahead of the Seahawks-Denver Broncos game on Monday. The focus of the game was Russell Wilson’s departure from the Seahawks to the Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Soldier Field#Disaster#American Football#Nfl#The Chicago Bears#Barstool Sports
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Report: Why Cris Collinsworth Sounds So Bad Tonight

Cris Collinsworth is making his NBC "Sunday Night Football" debut this evening, calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys game. The longtime NBC analyst sounds awful on Sunday night. According to reports, Collinsworth lost his voice in recent days, stemming from several flights and a game on Thursday night...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral

It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
The Spun

Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
NFL
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Peyton Manning lost his mind when Broncos didn’t call a timeout

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was imploring his former team to call a timeout late in the fourth quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks. It was the start of what was supposed to be an exciting season for the Denver Broncos. They got a superstar quarterback in Russell Wilson after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to help bring them back to the playoffs. Denver had the chance to defeat Seattle for their first win of the season.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday Night

The Bucs beat the Cowboys, 19-3, on Sunday Night Football to open the 2022 regular season. It was a pitiful game for Dallas, in more ways than one, as the NFC East franchise got trounced on national television and lost its franchise quarterback in the process. Dak Prescott is expected...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy