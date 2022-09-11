Read full article on original website
Related
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
Micah Parsons Calls Out Leonard Fournette After Loss to Buccaneers
It's clear that Micah Parsons was upset about more than just his team's loss to the Bucs on SNF.
NBC Sports
Week 1 Eagles grades by position after tight win over Lions
DETROIT — The Eagles got a win in Week 1 but it wasn’t the prettiest performance. They took down the Lions 38-35 in a game that really was closer at the end than it should have been, especially after pulling ahead by 17 in the third quarter. Here’s...
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The worst NFL coaching decisions of Week 1, highlighted of course by Nathaniel Hackett's Broncos malpractice
I did not plan to write my fireable coach rankings after only one week of the season. I wanted to take a month’s worth of evidence, sort through the stupid and powerful decisions each team leader made through four games, and draw conclusions after that. But I make plans...
Report: The Injury Test Results Are In For Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big scare on offense when star running back Najee Harris left yesterday's game with a foot injury. The tests on his foot have now come in. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the tests have come back negative. Better yet, Harris is believed that he "should be good to go" when the Steelers play the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves
In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
How did former Auburn players perform in week one of the NFL season?
Auburn had a few alumni have great season openers in the NFL.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffers Torn ACL, Will Miss Rest Of 2022 Season
The Baltimore Ravens got a Week 1 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, but it came at a cost. A veteran defensive player has suffered a season-ending injury. That player is 30-year-old cornerback Kyle Fuller. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters this Monday afternoon that Kyle Fuller...
Mike McCarthy Reacts to Severity of Dak Prescott’s Injury
The Cowboys coach didn’t seem thrilled to hear that his quarterback suffered a thumb fracture during Sunday night’s game.
3 running backs Elijah Mitchell fantasy football owners must add after MCL injury
The NFL season is underway, and fantasy football is in full swing. Millions of fans play fantasy football, and injuries are a big part of the game. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a sprained MCL, which will keep him out for the next two months. While this is more unfortunate for the Niners, this now makes the discussion over Fantasy Football runnings backs to replace Elijah Mitchell something worth hashing out.
NBC Sports
Kelce responds to going viral for getting tossed by Lions LB
The Eagles' Week 1 win over the Lions had fireworks up and down the field with 73 total points hitting the scoreboard, but the most popular part of the game in the Internet's eyes happened away from the ball. Eagles center Jason Kelce and Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were mixing...
Examining Eagles Options after Losing Derek Barnett for Season with ACL Injury
The veteran pass rusher played just 12 snaps before suffereing the injury, so now where does the team turn to fill his role?
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis out for the season
The results of an MRI on Commanders rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is in and it’s not good, as expected. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mathis suffered a torn meniscus and will have season-ending surgery. Mathis got carted off the field in the Commanders’ second defensive series...
NBC Sports
Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018
When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin’s injury not as serious as we thought
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the lineup on Sunday night after tearing his ACL late last season, but he was back with the medical staff before the end of the first half in Dallas. Godwin injured his hamstring and did not return in the second half of the...
The Commanders are concerned about Phidarian Mathis' knee injury
The Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-22, thanks to a terrific effort by quarterback Carson Wentz and the offense. Lost in all of the postgame excitement was the condition of Washington rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis. Mathis, the second-round pick from Alabama, went down early in the game and...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their first injury reports of the week on Monday. With the short week, these injury reports are in estimation, with both teams not holding practice on Monday. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
Cousins Presents Game Balls to O'Connell, Adofo-Mensah After Vikings' Victory
"Everything rises and falls on leadership," Cousins said after the Vikings beat the Packers.
Comments / 0