The NFL season is underway, and fantasy football is in full swing. Millions of fans play fantasy football, and injuries are a big part of the game. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a sprained MCL, which will keep him out for the next two months. While this is more unfortunate for the Niners, this now makes the discussion over Fantasy Football runnings backs to replace Elijah Mitchell something worth hashing out.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO