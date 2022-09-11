ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Report: The Injury Test Results Are In For Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big scare on offense when star running back Najee Harris left yesterday's game with a foot injury. The tests on his foot have now come in. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the tests have come back negative. Better yet, Harris is believed that he "should be good to go" when the Steelers play the New England Patriots in Week 2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves

In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 running backs Elijah Mitchell fantasy football owners must add after MCL injury

The NFL season is underway, and fantasy football is in full swing. Millions of fans play fantasy football, and injuries are a big part of the game. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a sprained MCL, which will keep him out for the next two months. While this is more unfortunate for the Niners, this now makes the discussion over Fantasy Football runnings backs to replace Elijah Mitchell something worth hashing out.
NBC Sports

Kelce responds to going viral for getting tossed by Lions LB

The Eagles' Week 1 win over the Lions had fireworks up and down the field with 73 total points hitting the scoreboard, but the most popular part of the game in the Internet's eyes happened away from the ball. Eagles center Jason Kelce and Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were mixing...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis out for the season

The results of an MRI on Commanders rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is in and it’s not good, as expected. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mathis suffered a torn meniscus and will have season-ending surgery. Mathis got carted off the field in the Commanders’ second defensive series...
NBC Sports

Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018

When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin’s injury not as serious as we thought

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the lineup on Sunday night after tearing his ACL late last season, but he was back with the medical staff before the end of the first half in Dallas. Godwin injured his hamstring and did not return in the second half of the...
TAMPA, FL

