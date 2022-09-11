ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

SC man arrested for breaking into ex’s house, dumping child’s ashes in trash

By Chase Laudenslager
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wLiD_0hr74sR200

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaging her property, and dumping her dead child’s ashes in the trash.

According to MPPD, Joseph Oberlies was placed on trespass notice after threatening multiple times to break into his ex’s home on Dingle Road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

On September 3, Oberlies was caught on video entering the home around 3:30 a.m. The victim said that while he was inside, he damaged her flat-screen TV with a hammer and threw an urn container with her dead child’s ashes in the trash.

The victim said that Oberlies knew the child’s ashes were in the urn.

While the victim and her children were not home at the time, she told police that Oberlies would have had no way of knowing that. She said that she was afraid if they were home, Oberlies would have killed them, citing previous violent tendencies.

MPPD confirmed that Oberlies is currently out on a $115,000 bond for assault and battery first-degree and assaulting jail staff with bodily fluids.

Man busted for pot was found sleeping at traffic light, police say

Oberlies initially denied trespassing at the home, but once police told him they had video evidence, he said that he “was black out drunk and does not remember.”

Police said that while they were at the scene, Oberlies texted the victim and asked her not to press charges. She told police that she wanted to, but feared he would retaliate. She also said that she did not feel comfortable in her home and would be staying with family and filing a restraining order.

Oberlies was charged with burglary and destruction or desecration of human remains. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and has since been released on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxb.com

Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston

Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Deputies responding to North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, including members of the SWAT team, are at a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say they are attempting to serve warrants on a man believed to be inside an apartment on Greenridge Road. Deputies say...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Ashes#Qc News Alerts
counton2.com

CPD arrests teen in connection to King Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested two additional people in connection to a Labor Day Weekend shooting on King Street that left five people injured. According to CPD, a 16-year-old male was arrested Monday. He was taken into custody by US Marshals and the...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
live5news.com

2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
WALTERBORO, SC
The Post and Courier

Arrest made after abuse at care facility

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades.   Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man killed in Walterboro auto-pedestrian crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in a Walterboro neighborhood early Saturday morning. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy