ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lawrence County Record

Mt'neers take Bell Bowl

The Mt’neers scored a double victory at Kelly Field in Aurora on Friday, Sept. 9. The team not only won their third straight game for the 2022 season, they also took back the Poss Jackson Bell Bowl trophy from their rivals, the Aurora Houn’ Dawgs. The Mt’neers drew...
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Monett's Creekmore accused of murdering own father

A Monett man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his own father 19 times outside a house they shared. Michael Lee Creekmore, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the probable cause statement in the case, Monett police officers responded to a call...
MONETT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy