Read full article on original website
Related
Extra
2022 Emmys Nominee Lily James Talks Queen Elizabeth II’s Legacy
“Pam & Tommy” star Lily James was stunning in Versace at the 2022 Emmy Awards!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with James on the red carpet, where she reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
Gerard Butler’s G-Base Boards Remi Adeleke’s Human Trafficking Thriller ‘Unexpected Redemption’ (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel have teamed back up with Remi Adeleke, the star of upcoming action-thriller The Plane. The duo’s G-Base production company — behind The Plane, set for a January release with Lionsgate, plus fellow high-octane titles such as Greenland, Angel Has Fallen and Den of Thieves — has boarded Unexpected Redemption, Adeleke’s feature directorial debut, which is having its market premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Klein, American Photographer in Paris, Dies at 96Oldenburg: Father-Son Filmmakers Peter and John Hyams on the Family Business of Genre Filmmaking and a Shared Desire to "Blow S***...
Charlie Hunnam Hides Out In Bombay In Official Trailer For ‘Shantaram’
The Gregory David Roberts novel comes to our screens next month! We got our first official look at the show this week and it looks great!
RELATED PEOPLE
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘El Rey, Vicente Fernández’ On Netflix, A Long Biographical Series About The Famous Mexican Singer
When we watched Hulu’s Mike, a scripted biographical series about Mike Tyson, we felt that it didn’t go in depth enough to examine its subject’s complex life. But is it better if a bio-series goes the other way? A new series about Mexican singing legend Vicente Fernández covers close to 30 hours over 36 episodes. Is that too much or just enough? EL REY, VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A scene of people entering a bullfighting ring. “Plaza de Toros, Mexico,” “September 15, 1984”. The Gist: Vicente Fernández (Jaime Camil) pulls up to the stadium in a taxi and...
Extra
Emmys 2022: 'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae Reacts to Win and Teases Season 2 (Exclusive)
"Squid Game" actor Lee Jung-jae reacts to his first Emmy win backstage with "Extra’s" Jenn Lahmers. He won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and teases what to expect in Season 2.
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side in London on Wednesday, accompanying the coffin of their grandmother together, in much the same way the brothers did 25 years ago for their mother's funeral. The princes, along with King Charles walked alongside other family members...
Does 'The Handmaid's Tale' hit differently after the fall of Roe v. Wade?
"The Handmaid's Tale" is inextricable from the conversation about reproductive rights. Is the new season different after Roe v. Wade was overturned?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extra
Emmys 2022: Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Reveals Which Star Could Get a Spin-Off
"Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein spoke to "Extra’s" Jennifer Lahmers backstage after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He discussed who could get their own soap opera spin-off from the show, and why he’s channeling "Say Anything" to get Jason Sudeikis to do a fourth season.
Comments / 0