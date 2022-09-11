ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Gerard Butler’s G-Base Boards Remi Adeleke’s Human Trafficking Thriller ‘Unexpected Redemption’ (Exclusive)

Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel have teamed back up with Remi Adeleke, the star of upcoming action-thriller The Plane. The duo’s G-Base production company — behind The Plane, set for a January release with Lionsgate, plus fellow high-octane titles such as Greenland, Angel Has Fallen and Den of Thieves — has boarded Unexpected Redemption, Adeleke’s feature directorial debut, which is having its market premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Klein, American Photographer in Paris, Dies at 96Oldenburg: Father-Son Filmmakers Peter and John Hyams on the Family Business of Genre Filmmaking and a Shared Desire to "Blow S***...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘El Rey, Vicente Fernández’ On Netflix, A Long Biographical Series About The Famous Mexican Singer

When we watched Hulu’s Mike, a scripted biographical series about Mike Tyson, we felt that it didn’t go in depth enough to examine its subject’s complex life. But is it better if a bio-series goes the other way? A new series about Mexican singing legend Vicente Fernández covers close to 30 hours over 36 episodes. Is that too much or just enough? EL REY, VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A scene of people entering a bullfighting ring. “Plaza de Toros, Mexico,” “September 15, 1984”. The Gist: Vicente Fernández (Jaime Camil) pulls up to the stadium in a taxi and...
