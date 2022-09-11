The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the New York Giants. The rebuilding G-Men came into Tennesee and stole a 21-20 win over Mike Vrabel’s squad. Although most of the game’s viewers will mostly remember the Giants’ gutsy 2-point conversion on their final drive that gave them the lead or Randy Bullock’s missed attempt at a game-winner, Titans fans will remember another play. They will look back on the 3rd & 1 on their last drive when Chig Okonkwo got the ball instead of Derrick Henry. The end-around run failed, Tennessee punted, the Giants scored, and then the Titans missed their shot to win the game.

