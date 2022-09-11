ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
Football
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral

It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Why Titans didn’t run Derrick Henry on crucial 4th quarter play in Week 1 loss to Giants, per Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the New York Giants. The rebuilding G-Men came into Tennesee and stole a 21-20 win over Mike Vrabel’s squad. Although most of the game’s viewers will mostly remember the Giants’ gutsy 2-point conversion on their final drive that gave them the lead or Randy Bullock’s missed attempt at a game-winner, Titans fans will remember another play. They will look back on the 3rd & 1 on their last drive when Chig Okonkwo got the ball instead of Derrick Henry. The end-around run failed, Tennessee punted, the Giants scored, and then the Titans missed their shot to win the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Peyton Manning lost his mind when Broncos didn’t call a timeout

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was imploring his former team to call a timeout late in the fourth quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks. It was the start of what was supposed to be an exciting season for the Denver Broncos. They got a superstar quarterback in Russell Wilson after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to help bring them back to the playoffs. Denver had the chance to defeat Seattle for their first win of the season.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News

Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA

