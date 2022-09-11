Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Related
Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
Ironically, in the Cowboys’ 2021 Wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, Prescott voiced support of the fans who threw trash at the refs, later apologizing for his comments.
Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
Why Al Michaels is not calling Sunday's Buccaneers-Cowboys 'SNF' opener on NBC
Did you turn on Sunday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys game on NBC and suddenly wonder why you were hearing the voice of Mike Tirico and NOT that of Al Michaels?. We have an answer. The last game Michaels called for NBC was back in February, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys Sign Colin Kaepernick? 'I'll Take QB Cooper Rush' - Michael Irvin
"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop.'' - Michael Irvin.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Amy Trask: "If I'm the Cowboys, one person I take an IMMEDIATE look at is Cam Newton"
Amy Trask joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Amy recaps Week 1 of the NFL season, what the Dallas Cowboys should do after losing QB Dak Prescott to injury in their 1st game, tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, and more!
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Why Titans didn’t run Derrick Henry on crucial 4th quarter play in Week 1 loss to Giants, per Mike Vrabel
The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the New York Giants. The rebuilding G-Men came into Tennesee and stole a 21-20 win over Mike Vrabel’s squad. Although most of the game’s viewers will mostly remember the Giants’ gutsy 2-point conversion on their final drive that gave them the lead or Randy Bullock’s missed attempt at a game-winner, Titans fans will remember another play. They will look back on the 3rd & 1 on their last drive when Chig Okonkwo got the ball instead of Derrick Henry. The end-around run failed, Tennessee punted, the Giants scored, and then the Titans missed their shot to win the game.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Might Not Miss Entire Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers might avoid worst-case-scenario with T.J. Watt.
Steelers Workout LB Ryan Anderson as Possible T.J. Watt Replacement
The Pittsburgh Steelers begin searching for another outside linebacker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Peyton Manning lost his mind when Broncos didn’t call a timeout
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was imploring his former team to call a timeout late in the fourth quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks. It was the start of what was supposed to be an exciting season for the Denver Broncos. They got a superstar quarterback in Russell Wilson after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to help bring them back to the playoffs. Denver had the chance to defeat Seattle for their first win of the season.
Dallas Cowboys Fans Throw Trash At Dak Prescott As He Exited The Stadium After Brutal Performance Against Tampa Bay
It looks like it’s gonna be another brutal year in Cowboys country. Last night, the Dallas Cowboys put on a horrific display of football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, particularly offensively. The Cowboys offense was only able to amass three points, and quarterback Dak Prescott looked completely out of...
Micah Parsons Calls Out Leonard Fournette After Loss to Buccaneers
It's clear that Micah Parsons was upset about more than just his team's loss to the Bucs on SNF.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Becomes Easy Option for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers have one for them.
Yardbarker
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
Report: Lamar Jackson Addresses Declining Contract Extension Offer
The Ravens quarterback confirmed that he declined an offer, but he said reported details of the offer were inaccurate.
Comments / 2