ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kevin Huber Sets Bengals Record For Most Games Played

By Nicole Zembrodt
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2nTw_0hr748MD00

Huber broke the record on Sunday against the Steelers

Kevin Huber has played the most games in the history of the Bengals.

The punter broke the franchise record in his 208th game played in stripes on Sunday afternoon.

Huber was the holder on Evan McPherson's 59-yard field goal with 7:17 left in the first quarter.

Huber passed Ken Riley (207) after tying the Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist in the 2021 regular-season finale. Riley's record has stood since his retirement in 1983.

Huber was a 5th-round pick in 2009. He has played his entire football career in the Queen City; Archbishop McNicholas High School, University of Cincinnati, and Bengals.

He is the team's career leader in each meaningful punting category, including punts (980), punting yards (44,426), gross average (45.33), net average (40.27) and inside-20 punts (337), and tied for longest punt (75). Huber was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

Bengals Players Most Games Played
P Kevin Huber (2009-present) - 208 (including 9/11/2022 vs. Steelers)
CB Ken Riley (1969-83) - 207
LB Reggie Williams (1976-85) - 206
LS Clark Harris (2009-present) - 202 (including 9/11/2022 vs. Steelers)
QB Ken Anderson (1971-86) - 192
DT Tim Krumrie (1983-94) - 188
OT Anthony Munoz (1980-92) - 185

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

La'el Collins Treats Joe Burrow, O-Linemen to Lunch Ahead of Season Opener

Best Bets: Three Wagers to Make in Sunday's Bengals-Steelers Game

All Bengals Staff Shares Prediction for Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Bengals Film Review: Schematic Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase: "You Can't Stop Him"

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Sunday's Opener Against Steelers

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Add Three Players

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Rams#American Football#University Of Cincinnati#Bengals Players
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy